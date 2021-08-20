Antonio Brown Sends Strong Message to Tom Brady With Viral IG Post

The focus for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has moved on to the 2021 season, but Antonio Brown has one final message about the team’s Super Bowl run. After the Buccaneers received their Super Bowl rings, Brown took to Instagram to send a heartfelt message to Tom Brady for “always shooting me straight.”

“Love you big brother! Thank you for always shooting me straight and giving me the best possible advice,” Brown noted on July 23rd while posting a photo with Brady. “Thank you for giving me an opportunity and helping me take advantage of it ! Thanks for your great humility and self awareness helping me grow physically, mentally and emotionally. Teaching me APG is a continuous daily habit of reflection and the more successful we become, the more humble We need to become, because that’s what will endear us to people. You’re a legend in so many ways, I am beyond grateful to be your friend ; teammate; Champions for life @tombrady 🐐#LFG #TB+AB=SB.”

Brady offered a response of his own to Brown’s post. The Buccaneers quarterback praised Brown for putting in the work needed to turn his life around and be part of the team’s Super Bowl run.

“Love you and proud of you!” Brady responded on Instagram. “You did the work! APG! LFG! FEA! PME! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Here is a look at Brown’s message to Brady.

A.B. Made Headlines After a Fight in a Practice vs. Titans

Brown made headlines after temporarily leaving an August 19th scrimmage against the Titans following an altercation. The Bucs receiver came to blows with Titans cornerback Chris Jackson. The receiver headed to the locker room after the exchange but later returned for seven-on-seven drills.

“Antonio Brown and Chris Jackson had a particularly animated exchange in a 1-on-1 and Kristian Fulton attempted to break it up,” ESPN’s Jenna Laine detailed on Twitter. “Brown ripped Jackson’s helmet off and threw punches. Brown went inside but is back out now. Both coaches have a zero tolerance for fighting.”

After practice, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians downplayed the fighting and confirmed there would not be any players disciplined. Arians jokingly said the scuffles were more like “waiving flies” than actual fighting.

“The fighting? I didn’t see any fighting, a lot of pushing and shoving,” Arians told reporters. “I didn’t see any fist thrown. …Nah, waiving flies.”

Brady on Brown: ‘I Have the Ability to Help People Through My Own Experiences’

Prior to the Super Bowl, Brady explained why he was willing to back Brown when the Buccaneers decided to give him another opportunity. Brady admitted that he has learned throughout his career that each player is going through their own set of circumstances.

“I think made incredible strides over the last 12 months to get from where he was at to where he’s at now,” Brady said of Brown in February, per New York Post. “…I have the ability to help people through my own experiences to help them be the best they can be. … Everybody is dealing with life, it’s not always the easiest thing for all of us. So you just try to provide some words of support or advice. … We need to care for people more, and allow people to blossom and be the best they could be because they can trust you and that you believe in ’em, you want to ultimately see ’em succeed.”