Antonio Brown Breaks Silence on Free Agency

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star wide receiver Antonio Brown recently dropped a hint on his plans for free agency via Instagram.

Brown said, “me and ‘Playoff Lenny’ gonna work this out” in a video conversation on March 21 with Bucs Tracker, which posted an 11-second clip of the conversation.

Brown and Fournette “have been working out together at AB’s gym” per JC Cornell of The Draft Network.

Neither said much to the media about free agency up to this point, but representatives for both players have been in talks with the Bucs per ESPN’s Jenna Laine. Tampa meanwhile has re-signed multiple key players on offense, defense, and special teams during the past two weeks.

That includes a couple of skill players in wide receiver Chris Godwin getting franchise tagged and tight end Rob Gronkowski taking on a one-year deal. Skill players from other teams have surfaced as potential Bucs during the offseason, particularly former Tom Brady teammates in New England Patriots running back James White and wide receiver Julian Edelman.

Star Suitors

Meanwhile, the Seattle Seahawks made an offer to Fournette, and the Patriots have shown interest in him, too. Brown could also head to the Pacific Northwest if Seahawks quarterback Rusell Wilson successfully recruits him, which ESPN Seattle’s John Clayton says Wilson’s been doing, per Andrew Fillipponi of the Fan 93.7 in Pittsburgh.

.@JohnClaytonNFL says on @937theFan that Russell Wilson is still trying to get Antonio Brown to Seattle. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) March 17, 2021

With that said, Brown indicated an interest in returning to Tampa shortly after the Super Bowl per CBS Sports.

“Man I’d love to, I look forward to going through the process, this is a great spot for me and I would love to come back and give it another shot at a two-peat,” Brown said per CBS Sports. “I would love to be back here next year. It would mean everything to be back. I’m just excited and super grateful.”

Fournette dropped a hint of what he wants to do via Twitter after the Super Bowl. He wrote “should we run it back @Buccaneers?????”

Bucs management has more than hinted at keeping everyone possible from the 2020 Super Bowl team of course — starting with the boat parade.

Playoff Value

Brown and Fournette, who joined the Bucs 2020, both gave the team a boost late in the season.

Starting with a game-winning touchdown at Atlanta in December, Brown helped the Bucs win their last four regular season games to secure a spot in the NFC Playoffs. He caught four touchdowns in the final three weeks and gained 315 yards in the last four games. He also caught touchdowns in the Wild Card game and Super Bowl and averaged 10.1 yards per catch in the postseason.

Fournette didn’t have a strong regular season overall, but his two touchdown runs in a comeback win over Atlanta in December foreshadowed a big postseason ahead. He played historically well in the playoffs with 330 yards rushing and three touchdowns in addition to 148 yards receiving and a touchdown.

The former LSU star did it by gaining at least 100 yards of total offense and a touchdown in three games, which only seven other players in NFL history have done per Stat Head. Fournette’s nicknames morphed along the way from “Playoff Lenny” to “Lombardi Lenny.”

