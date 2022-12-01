New Detail Emerges Over Antonio Brown Incident

Police say they don’t have an ongoing standoff with former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown, which NBC’s Sam Brock reported amid conflicting reports.

Brown, 34, was issued an active arrest order on Thursday, December 1, “on a misdemeanor battery charge”, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office confirmed via FOX News. Tampa Police “spent at least an hour trying to get him to come out of the house” Brown was in according to The Associated Press.

The police yelled “we’re not going anywhere” to Brown, according to The Associated Press. That incident led to reports of an ongoing standoff between Brown and the police and that Brown barricaded himself in the south Tampa home, according to the Daily Mail.

The Tampa Police Department clarified, via Brock, that “there is ‘not an ongoing standoff'” after several “attempts to take Antonio Brown into custody”. The police said Brown is “not communicating”, and the police are “not sure if he’s even in [the]home at this point, but do not want to risk officer safety over [a] misdemeanor charge”, Brook wrote.

#BREAKING: @TampaPD attempted to serve an arrest warrant on former #Bucs WR Antonio Brown at his South Tampa home for domestic violence. He refused to come out. Police have since left without him. He is believed to still be in the house. See quoted tweet for accusations. https://t.co/duF3pfNook pic.twitter.com/17dtOAOtvf — Aaron Mesmer FOX 13 (@AaronMesmer) December 1, 2022

The incident, which brought about police action, occurred “between Brown and the mother of several of his children” on Wednesday, November 30, according to The Associated Press. Police said that “Brown began throwing the woman’s belongings out of the house”, The Associated Press reported.

Concerning Details from Brown’s Incident

Amid the incident, Brown allegedly “threw a shoe at the victim, striking her in the ponytail”, according to the police report via FOX 13, and he “threatened to shoot” the woman “if she tried to enter the house”, according to an investigator, per FOX 13.

The woman said “Brown has two guns inside the house” according to the police report narrative via FOX 13. Tampa police “filed a risk protection order against Brown”, but a judge “denied the request” according to FOX 13. The order “can be issued if a person poses a significant risk to themselves or others and has access to a gun”, FOX 13 reported.

There is an active arrest warrant out for former NFL WR Antonio Brown from Tampa PD for domestic violence battery. pic.twitter.com/RUN0BpXji7 — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) December 1, 2022

Tampa police advised the woman and children to stay somewhere else temporarily per The Associated Press. The police also said that “Brown offered to let the children go [back] inside the home, ‘but the kids did not want to go inside because they were afraid of their dad when he gets in these destructive moods” per The Associated Press.

Browns’ Mental Health an Increasing Concern Since Bucs Exit

Concerns about Brown’s mental health significantly increased in January amid his abrupt exit from the Bucs when he ripped off his jersey in the middle of a game and stormed off the field. Prior off-field behavior since 2019 by Brown also raised those concerns.

Brown enjoyed an otherwise successful stint with the Bucs for two seasons where he helped the team win Super Bowl LV. He tallied 87 receptions for 1,028 yards and eight touchdowns in that span.

Tom Brady with a 62-yard touchdown to Antonio Brown. Brown became the fastest player to catch 900 passes earlier in this game, did it in 143 games. Marvin Harrison did it in 149.pic.twitter.com/9LK36lkhOr — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 10, 2021

Previously, Brown had a standout career with the Pittsburgh Steelers where he made All-Pro four times and the Pro Bowl seven times in nine years. Brown amassed 837 receptions for 11,207 yards and 74 touchdowns in that span.

His off-field trouble led to his exit from Pittsburgh followed by brief stints with the Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots.