Antonio Brown is Still a Buccaneers & Here’s Why

More than forty-eight hours after Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said Antonio Brown is “no longer a Buc”, nothing has officially changed.

A game of keep away has commenced with Brown still on the 53-man roster as of Tuesday, Jan. 4. Brown quit the team in the middle of a Sunday, Jan. 3, game in New York when he threw football gear into the stands and stormed off the field.

The last thing the Bucs want to see is the departed star receiver go to another playoff contender — something a receiver-needy team could consider despite Brown’s actions. As Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio put it, “nothing secures second chances like talent.”

Without Brown getting waived two consecutive days, the Bucs “still hold his rights, per source” according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

For the second straight day, WR Antonio Brown did not show up on today’s NFL wire, meaning the Buccaneers still hold his rights, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 4, 2022

Greg Auman of The Athletic reported on Tuesday, Jan. 4, that the Bucs are “still likely sorting out procedurally how best to take him off the roster without him being able to sign elsewhere.”

It would appear the Bucs again made no official transaction regarding Antonio Brown today. Still likely sorting out procedurally how best to take him off the roster without him being able to sign elsewhere. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) January 4, 2022

Deliberations between the Bucs and the NFL began on Monday, Jan. 3, on how the franchise should move forward with Brown’s designation according to a source via Mark Maske of The Washington Post. The Bucs could suspend Brown for the rest of the season, for instance.

Brown’s Ankle Injury a Factor

While Arians said on Monday, Jan. 3, that Brown made no mention of his ongoing ankle injury, parties close to Brown alluded to that as an issue.

Brown had “serious pain” according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times via Pro Football Talk. The former All-Pro sought a surgeon outside of the Bucs for evaluation, Stroud reported via Pro Football Talk.

Before Brown’s blowup, he told Arians that his ankle was bothering him, according NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

From @GMFB: How and why did #Bucs WR Antonio Brown end up storming off the field shirtless to end his Tampa Bay career? pic.twitter.com/nd6xq0xMLp — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 3, 2022

Tampa Bay placing Brown on injured reserve would be problematic because of the dynamics surrounding the ankle injury.

Timeline of Browns’ Bucs Exit Saga

Brown virally ended his tenure with the Bucs on Sunday, Jan. 3, in the middle of the team’s game against the New York Jets. Following a sideline spat, he tore off his jersey, threw gloves and an undershirt into the stands, and stormed out of the stadium as he waved to the crowd.

It drew reactions of humor to serious concern for Brown among NFL media and fans.

Arians quickly told reporters after the game that Brown is no longer with the team. Bucs quarterback and captain Tom Brady confirmed as such and expressed his concern for Brown’s well-being.

Brown had been seen in public at a Brooklyn Nets game on Monday, Jan. 2. He didn’t fly home with the Bucs on Sunday.

Antonio Brown is at the Barclays Center. pic.twitter.com/Z5oDS8QvqO — YES Network (@YESNetwork) January 4, 2022

During Monday’s press conference, Arians stated that Bucs general manager Jason Licht is looking at options for Brown.

Brown had 42 catches for 545 yards and four touchdowns in seven games for the Bucs amid an ankle injury and three-game suspension. He could produce elsewhere in the playoffs, presuming his ankle is healthy and the bidding team can work with his personal situation.

Hence, the Bucs look to keep him stashed away.