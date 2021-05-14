Antonio Brown sued in civil lawsuit: Report

Antonio Brown settled one civil lawsuit before re-signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in April, but another lawsuit he faces recently surfaced from a previously settled criminal incident.

Truck driver Anton Tumanov sued Brown and trainer Glenn Holt on Wednesday for more than $30,000 with the charges of one count each of battery and assault according to Matt Baker of the Tampa Bay Times. The lawsuit is for a 2020 altercation already settled with no conviction in criminal court with, which authorities arrested Brown for in January 2020 per Baker.

Tumanov, who moved Brown’s possessions from California to Florida, was “met with resistance and violence,” the lawsuit states per Baker. The lawsuit also states that Brown and Holt damaged Tumanov’s vehicle, attacked him, and caused injuries according to Baker. Tumanov “continues to suffer sever bodily injuries, pecuniary losses, and mental anguish,” the lawsuit reads per Baker.

Brown pleaded no contest to the charges of “burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, and criminal mischief” in in the June 2020 criminal court case per Carli Teproff of the Miami Herald. Judge Edward Merrigan Jr., who presided over the case, gave Brown two years of probation, required him to address psychological issues, restricted his travel to the U.S. for work only, and assigned him to work 100 hours of community service per Teproff.

Brown received an eight-game suspension from the NFL in 2020 due to several personal conduct violations such as truck driver altercation. The league reportedly still has an open investigation open on Brown for misconduct according to Pro Football Talk.

The Bucs signed Brown in October 2020 to a one-year deal of $1.6 million, and he chipped in on offense with in the second half of the regular season and playoffs. Brown posted 45 receptions, 483 yards, and four touchdowns in eight regular season games. He had another 81 yards and two touchdowns on eight catches in the playoffs.