Antonio Brown Makes Strong Statement After First Touchdown With Buccaneers

Antonio Brown quickly found the two biggest players in bringing him to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after catching his first touchdown with the team Sunday at Atlanta.

Brown embraced quarterback Tom Brady moments after catching a 46-yard, go-ahead touchdown from him in the Bucs’ 31-27 win over the Falcons. The recently-acquired wide receiver ran over to the sidelines and embraced head coach Bruce Arians, a coach who once said he didn’t want Brown joining the team. Brown kept it close to the vest, however, when asked about what they said in those moments following his first score as Buc after five relatively quiet games with the team.

“I’m just grateful these guys believe in me, giving me the opportunity to come here and be part of the team,” Brown said of Brady and Arians in the postgame press conference on Sunday. “They were super excited for me.”

Brown also didn’t bust a move as he’s done in the past after catching touchdowns. He got down on his knees, spread his arms wide, and got up and celebrated with his teammates and coaches.

“It’s been a long journey for me,” Brown said according to Sports Illustrated’s All Bucs. Anytime I get that opportunity, (I’m) always grateful (and) thankful to God. As soon as I caught it, I went straight to my knees and called God and gave praise. (I’m) extremely grateful to be here with Tampa Bay and have the opportunity to live out my dream and play football — it’s something I love to do.”

Brown’s Journey

When Brady signed with the Bucs in March, rumors of Brown coming along began. The two played one game together in 2019 for the New England Patriots, before the team released Brown due to the NFL investigating his off-field conduct issues per Sporting News’ Billy Heyen.

Brown’s history of off-field trouble led from stardom with the Pittsburgh Steelers to suspension without a team after brief stints with the then-Oakland Raiders and Patriots in 2019. His suspension lasted the first eight games of the season, and the Bucs signed him as a free agent just before the suspension ended in late October. Brady took him under his wing, including giving him a place to live.

Brown considers Brady a “big brother” according to NFL Network’s Jane Slater via Twitter.

#Bucs WR Antonio Brown on his late TD, 1st of the year, and what Tom Brady has meant to him as a friend and teammate. “He’s a big brother to me. He’s helped me see the world through a different perspective. Always encouraging me. There’s no one like him.” pic.twitter.com/SOBHOoDXQl — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) December 20, 2020

Rough Start

Things didn’t go smoothly after Brown joined the Bucs — missed throws, busted camera, and all.

Brown caught passes early on, but the Bucs stumbled at 1-3 in his first four games with the team. It led one NFL reporter to claim Brown caused the Bucs to go south after a 6-2 start. The struggles coincided with Brady missing on deep throws, including some to Brown.

No off-field antics surfaced during Brown’s first two months with the team other than an incident just before joining the Bucs made waves — including another NFL investigation. He broke a security camera at his luxury home complex, which the Bucs stated knowledge of before signing per USA Today’s Julio Vega.

“Business as Usual”

Brown went almost 14 months without playing in an NFL game and 13 months without practicing with one. He said that didn’t make a big difference in returning to action and that it comes down to preparation.

“Just business as usual,” Brown said in Sunday’s press conference. “The game don’t change. It’s the players in it.”

Tampa’s first half looked like business as usual in the wrong on Sunday in Atlanta. The Bucs kept up their first quarter woes and trailed 17-0 going into halftime. It all changed in the third quarter as Brady led five-consecutive scoring drives, capped by Brown’s touchdown on a go-route.

“I get excited,” Brown said about go-routes in Sunday’s press conference. “There’s a chance the ball is coming to you. Just running to win.”

Amid the excitement, Brown said they still have a way to go at correcting the slow starts.

“We’ve just got to come out and start fast,” Brown said. “Whatever it takes to get the win. Can’t make excuses. I think we can play better.”

