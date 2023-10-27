Buccaneers Star Takes Heat on Failed Baker Mayfield Hail Mary

There’s a reason they call the play a “Hail Mary” … you know, because you’ve got to say a prayer just to make it work. But it turns out, you need a few other elements to go your way to get the play to work, such as a wide receiver who is actually looking at the ball and refs who are not allowing would-be ball-catchers to be assaulted-and-batteried at the goal line. The Buccaneers’ Hail Mary from Baker Mayfield on Thursday had neither.

If only star receiver Chris Godwin had looked up.

On the play, which came with thee seconds to go and the score 24-18, the refs allowed more than one Buccaneers receiver to be knocked to the ground on the play, most obviously tight end Cade Otton, who was tackled to the ground without touching the ball. But Godwin took a shove and receiver Trey Palmer was being pushed like he was an NBA big man setting up for a pass in the post.

No one touched Mayfield’s pass, and the Bucs took their third straight loss. Godwin, though, probably could have and took criticism for failing to spot the ball.

“Even the Hail Mary, it looked like a bunch of guys laying on the ground over there, I’m not sure who tripped over who but we gave our selves a chance,” Mayfield said after the game. “When you’re on the road in a hostile environment, short week, we’d love to be in a different situation but we were that close. That just shows we are just a few plays away. We have the fight, now we just have to have the execution.”

Buccaneers’ Godwin Might Have Caught Baker Mayfield Hail Mary

Oh, but the execution was so nearly there on the final play. Baker Mayfield’s Buccaneers Hail Mary was nearly answered.

At Clutch Points, on Twitter (X), they wrote: “Chris Godwin didn’t see the ball on the Bucs hail mary and the Bills hold on for the win.”

Chris Godwin didn't see the ball on the Bucs hail mary and the Bills hold on for the win 😲pic.twitter.com/4KWmY6G815 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 27, 2023

The Comeback not only pointed out that Godwin did not look up, but that he could have caught it if he had: “Chris Godwin could’ve had this Bucs hail mary if he turned around in time.”

Chris Godwin could've had this Bucs hail mary if he turned around in time. The Bills hang on, 24-18. 🏈 #TNF pic.twitter.com/be7oh9Q8Mf — The Comeback (@thecomeback) October 27, 2023

Barstool’s Billy Hot Takes wrote, “Baker Mayfield with the Perfect Hail Mary and Godwin with the least awareness of the ball in the air.”

Baker Mayfield with the Perfect Hail Mary and Godwin with the least awareness of the ball in the air. pic.twitter.com/44LN9oiEEt — Billy 🏈 (@Billyhottakes) October 27, 2023

And meme master “Ghetto Gronk,” poked fun at Godwin’s attempt. “Chris Godwin when he saw Baker’s Hail Mary coming straight at him,” he said.

Chris Godwin when he saw Baker’s Hail Mary coming straight at him pic.twitter.com/QBmegA9hpm — GhettoGronk (@TheGhettoGronk) October 27, 2023

Mayfield Admits Buccaneers’ Play Is ‘Frustrating’

The near-miss Baker Mayfield Hail Mary was not the reason the Buccaneers lost, of course. Though the team finally showed some life from its running backs (Rachaad White had 109 yards from scrimmage, mostly thanks to the 70 yards receiving he piled up) Mayfield was under pressure all night in the passing game and was sacked three times. His receivers also dropped a number of passes.

Buffalo punter Sam Martin was also outstanding, pinning Tampa inside the 10-yard line three times. And the Bucs hurt themselves with 11 penalties for 74 yards.

“As competitors, it should always be frustrating when you don’t play your best. Even win or lose. When you don’t play your best, it should be frustrating. For us, it’s got to be the same mentality and now we just gotta put it all together. We have the fight, we have the preparation.

“I don’t doubt what we are doing during the week, I don’t doubt what we’re doing scheme-wise. Now, we just have to execute. It’s just flat-out execution, being on the same page and doing it. You get sick of that more than anything.”

Ah, and if only his Buccaneers receivers were on the same page for that Baker Mayfield Hail Mary.