Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans Share Moment in Tunnel After Latest Milestone

Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans shared a bro hug in celebration of the longtime Tampa Bay Buccaneers star’s record and a win on Sunday.

“Just [said] congrats. I really don’t have the words to describe what he just did … in his career to accomplish that,” Mayfield told reporters after a 21-18 win over the Carolina Panthers. “I’m pretty [expletive] happy I wasn’t the guy to break that streak to be honest with you but more happy for Mike.”

The video by WDAE’s Jay Recher caught interest on social media after the Buccaneers’ win. Evans became the first-ever NFL wide receiver to eclipse 1,000 yards in each of his first 10 seasons in the league.

“I don’t know what more you can say. He’s done this for 10 years now,” head coach Todd Bowles told reporters about Evans. “Over 60 catches 10 years in a row. Over 1,000 yards 10 years in a row.”

“You know he’s getting the ball, and everyone is trying to stop him and he makes plays over and over. It’s a credit to him and his work ethic. The way he approaches the game, it’s unbelievable,” Bowles added.

Evans officially eclipsed 1,000 yards on an 11-yard completion from Mayfield during the game. With a 10th-consecutive 1,000-yard season, Evans put even more distance between himself and Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss, who had the second-most with six.

“I’m happy we got the win most importantly,” Evans told the media. “I’m happy with the record, obviously. I had a lot of great quarterbacks and offensive coordinators who believed in me. So, I really appreciate them. Hopefully, I can keep that streak going for however long my career goes.”

Evans has played with the likes of Tom Brady and Jameis Winston before Mayfield this year. In 10 seasons with the Buccaneers, Evans has 11,437 career yards and counting.

“Hat’s off to him. He’s done it so consistently for so long,” Mayfield said. “Extremely happy for him.”

Baker Mayfield Calls Mike Evans ‘a First-Ballot Hall of Famer’

Amid Evans achieving something big that no other great receiver has done, Mayfield touted Evans’ future as a “first ballot Hall of Famer”.

As for Evans, he’s just focused on taking care of his body and working on his weaknesses each season. He said it’s up to the Hall of Fame committee someday after retirement — whenever that comes down the road.

“That’s not for me to decide. I know that I’m a Hall of Fame-caliber player,” Evans said. “I’ve seen all the guys that played. I’ve seen all the guys that are in the Hall of Fame. I know what I can do, but my career is not over yet.”

Baker Mayfield Reacts to Mike Evans’ 75-yard Touchdown Catch

Besides Evans’ milestone, he put the Buccaneers ahead to stay 14-10 in the third quarter on a 75-yard touchdown from Mayfield.

“And that play is just an example of how special he is,” Mayfield said, “just the run after the catch … the ability to be exactly where he’s supposed to be on that route, and then make obviously a huge play after that.”

“We needed that. We needed a little spark and he was the guy to bring it to us, and nobody better than him,” Mayfield added.