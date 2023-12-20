Baker Mayfield Makes Bold Claim About Buccaneers Playoff Run

It’s generally somewhat of a taboo around the NFL to start talking about the playoffs well before your team has secured a place therein. And while Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield has toned himself down in recent years after a somewhat reckless past on and off the field, he still broke that very postseason taboo this week. He talked about the Buccaneers’ playoff intentions despite the team sitting at just 7-7 with three games left on the schedule.

But then, why not? Mayfield threw a perfect game on Sunday against the Packers at Lambeau Field, logging a 158.3 passer rating, the highest possible rating. It’s the only time in his career he has accomplished that. And his 381 yards were the second-most of his career, as were the four touchdown passes he hurled.

Speaking to Albert Breer of SI.com after the game, Mayfield said the Buccaneers playoff hopes went beyond just making it to the big tournament. He said the team knows it can do more.

“We’re improving at the right time,” Mayfield told Breer. “All we have to do is get into the playoffs. After that, anything can happen. I think our guys are realizing that. We’re really improving on offense, and we’re making the plays that we need to. That’s what you really look for. Finding a way to win these late-season games is really all it comes down to.”

Baker Mayfield Has Scant Playoff History

It might seem like many moons ago, but Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady only retired after last season, which was a disappointing 8-9 year that ended in a 31-14 loss to the Cowboys in the playoff opener. But Tampa won a playoff game the previous year, and lost a tight matchup to the Rams in the divisional round. Before that, of course, the Buccaneers won a Super Bowl.

Mayfield is short on playoff experience, having gone 1-1 in his career. And history is not littered with glorious Buccaneers playoff moments. But the past three years are, and Breer pointed out that counts for something.

“Tampa beat Green Bay when it mattered most—with a long touchdown (52 yards from Baker Mayfield to David Moore) to push the lead to 14, a sack on fourth down to end the Packers’ final possession and six Rachaad White runs that churned out two first downs and put the Bucs in victory formation,” Breer wrote. “The underlying theme of the whole thing? There are still a lot of guys on the roster who have played in a lot of big games the past four years—and they’ll be heard from.”

Buccaneers Playoff Hopes Looking Good

There is still the matter of getting the Buccaneers playoffs ticket punched. As it stands, they are atop the NFC South, but tied with the Saints, who have a difficult road ahead: the Rams (winners of four of their last five), a rematch against the Bucs, and the Falcons.

The Buccaneers have a tough game against the Jaguars, who could be without quarterback Trevor Lawrence (concussion protocol). The Week 17 matchup against the Saints is likely to decide the division. And they close with the Panthers.

The New York Times postseason odds tracker is bullish on the Buccaneers playoff chances. Tampa has a 78% chance to make the playoffs and a 68% chance to win the division.

Maybe Mayfield is not pushing the talking-about-the-playoffs taboo too hard, then. And, as Breer wrote, once the Buccaneers are there, “They’re not gonna be anyone’s sacrificial lamb.”