Buccaneers’ Baker Mayfield Could Land With Steelers in Free Agency

Increasingly, it looks like what was meant to be a “bridge” year for the Buccaneers’ Baker Mayfield is going to be a bridge right back to Tampa Bay. Mayfield has played surprisingly well this season, after having cycled through four teams in the last three years, and has re-established himself as a starting-quality quarterback in the NFL.

Mayfield got a one-year deal from the Bucs last March, with a base salary of $4 million and a heap of incentives. That means he will be a free agent this offseason and, despite his production and professed love of the Buccaneers’ organization, Mayfield could still test the market. And if he does, according to Pro Football Focus, one team that should attempt to pry him from northern Florida is the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Wrote PFF: “It feels very likely that Mayfield will stick around with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but on the off chance that he does hit free agency, the Steelers should be the first team to pick up the phone. While Mayfield hasn’t lived up to the billing of being a former No. 1 overall pick, he is back at the level of his second and third seasons with the Cleveland Browns, earning a 74.6 PFF grade with 25 big-time throws and 24 turnover-worthy plays in the 2023 regular season.”

Buccaneers Baker Mayfield Threw for 4,044 Yards

It would, of course, be an especially sweet transaction for the Steelers, landing Mayfield two years after their top rival, the Browns, let the former No. 1 overall pick go in a trade with Carolina. Pittsburgh is very much on the hunt for a new quarterback, one of a handful of teams—the Patriots, the Raiders, the Falcons—in that boat.

But it is a longshot that Mayfield would leave the Buccaneers, who have been eminently pleased with the way Mayfield has taken the reins of the team as the quarterback on the field and as a leader off of it. While playing through a number of injuries this season, Mayfield racked up 4,044 yards passing with 28 touchdowns and only 10 interceptions.

He also pushed Tampa to a 9-8 record and an NFC South title, then threw for 337 yards in leading an upset of the Eagles last Monday. The Buccaneers will play the Lions in Detroit on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.

‘I’d Love to Be Back’

Mayfield has been clear that he wants to return to Tampa Bay next season, and for the long term. He has seen his value skyrocket as the season has gone on, and PFF now projects that he will warrant a three-year, $75 million contract this winter. Spotrac has an even richer deal in its projection on Mayfield, at four years and $108 million.

That is the only potential barrier for Mayfield returning to the Buccaneers. Tampa has a number of high-priced free agents hitting the market this offseason—safety Antoine Winfield Jr., receiver Mike Evans, linebacker Devin White—and signing Mayfield means they’d have to let go of talent elsewhere.

But if the Bucs are willing to accept that, they’re likely to keep Mayfield on board.

Appearing on the Rich Eisen Show earlier this month, Mayfield was asked whether he’d like to return to Tampa. . “I would hope for that,” Mayfield said. “But here’s the thing: I’ve allowed myself going into free agency to show people what I am capable of. It’s been a great place here and I’d love to be back.”