Bucs Encouraged to Trade for Former No. 1 Pick

Since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers can only count on quarterback Tom Brady playing one more season, the team could still make a move at quarterback this offseason.

ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky suggests the Bucs trade for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. The former No. 1 pick became tradable last week when the Browns traded for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, also a target of the Bucs before Brady’s return.

The @Buccaneers should trade for Baker Mayfield — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) March 22, 2022

Brady, 44, has one year left on his contract per Over the Cap. The Bucs also need another backup quarterback with Kyle Trask as the only other quarterback under contract. Bucs backup Blaine Gabbert remains a free agent.

Finding a quarterback for the future doesn’t come easy as the Bucs found out. When Brady retired on Feb. 1, the Bucs scrambled to find a new option at quarterback via a trade or free agency. Ideal candidates such as four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers and nine-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson came off the board quickly. Watson required trading significant draft capital as the Browns found out.

The latest Bucs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bucs newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bucs!

Mayfield’s Contract and Potential

Mayfield would cost the Bucs, too, with his $18.85 million guaranteed in 2022 per Over the Cap, but he showed signs of being a long-term franchise quarterback in Cleveland. Orlovsky highlighted how Mayfield led the Browns out of an 0-16 mire to relevancy.

“First of all, Baker Mayfield resurrected the worst franchise in sports in America. OK? This franchise was terrible before Baker Mayfield got there,” Orlovsky said in 2021. “They were 0-16 the year before he got there. His first year, they go 7-8-1. He was 6-7 as a starter as a rookie in that first season while breaking the rookie touchdown passing record held by Russell Wilson and Peyton Manning — two pretty good players. Also, playing a meaningful game in December that year. You can’t replace that.”

Mayfield threw for 27 touchdowns in 13 games during 2018, his first season in the league, which eclipsed Manning and Wilson as Orlovsky mentioned. Mayfield also passed for more than 3,500 yards in each of his first three seasons.

.@bakermayfield's top plays from the 2020 season 🎯 pic.twitter.com/LaIYo58SQC — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 21, 2021

His best season came in 2020 with an 11-5 record while he threw for 3,563 yards and 26 touchdowns versus eight interceptions. Pro Football Focus ranked Mayfield 10th among quarterbacks after that performance going into the 2021 season.

Mayfield’s Rough 2021 Season Dropped His Trade Value

Mayfield’s 2021 season didn’t go as well due to a torn labrum on his left shoulder. He kept playing since he throws right-handed, but he finished with 3,010 yards and 17 touchdowns — both career lows — in 14 games. He still had some good moments last season though such as a big highlight throw against Kansas City.

"That's one of the best throws I've ever seen (Baker Mayfield) make." – Jim Nantzpic.twitter.com/7eKavKbUW2 — Billy Heyen (@BillyHeyen) September 12, 2021

Because of a down year, Mayfield hasn’t drawn high trade interest. Mayfield wanted to join the Indianapolis Colts according to Clevland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot, but the team passed on him to trade for Atlanta’s Matt Ryan. The Carolina Panthers, another quarterback-needy team, isn’t interested in Mayfield according to ESPN’s David Newton. The Texans notably didn’t get Mayfield as part of the Watson trade package.

Seattle could make a run at Mayfield with Wilson off to Denver according to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio. However, the Seahawks also acquired Drew Lock, who has starting experience, in the Wilson trade.

What the Seahawks or Bucs would need to trade for him wouldn’t be an overwhelming asking price. ESPN’s Adam Schefter said that the Browns won’t “get a high premium [draft] pick” for him. Mayfield “would probably fetch only a mid-to-late round draft pick” according to Yahoo! Sports columnist Dan Wetzel.