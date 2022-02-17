Bucs Poised to Hand Veteran QB the Keys, Insider Says

Among all the possibilities for the next starting quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, one insider believes the team won’t look far.

Tom Brady officially announced his retirement on Feb. 1, which set off a wave of rumors about what the Bucs will do next. Scott Reynolds, a 25-year veteran of covering the Bucs for Pewter Report, explained that the Bucs front office has “been preparing for” veteran backup Blaine Gabbert to take over.

Bucs quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen told Reynolds that Gabbert played a large role in helping Brady adapt to the offense in 2020. Christensen even called Gabbert “an extra set of eyes for Tom” and “the [offensive] coordinator’s helper” in games.

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians, who has coached Gabbert for five seasons, called him “the most underrated quarterback in the NFL” during a Pewter Report podcast in 2021. Arians indirectly reiterated his confidence in Gabbert if Brady retired when asked about it right after the season ended.

“I’d be comfortable if it is. I like what we have,” Arians told the media on Jan. 24.

Bucs general manager Jason Licht expressed confidence in Gabbert’s arm strength and knowledge of Arians’ system during a 2021 interview with Pewter Report. Licht didn’t mention Gabbert during a Feb. 1 press conference on the heels of Brady’s retirement but noted that they’ve “been preparing” for that day.

Gabbert’s Best NFL Situation Ever

If the Bucs go with Gabbert, a best case scenario could bring about the resurgence of a career that began as a draft bust.

In talking with Christensen, Reynolds sees Gabbert playing the best football of his career as a legitimate possibility. Gabbert, a former No. 10 pick in 2011, has “ideal size at 6-foot-5, 235 pounds, good mobility and a rocket arm,” Reynolds wrote.

Blaine Gabbert came in for Tampa Bay and he just threw a TD to Gronk. It’s getting UGLY for the Lions. pic.twitter.com/vE5gocoQTO — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) December 26, 2020

Gabbert just had no stability amid his 48 touchdowns and 47 interceptions before joining the Bucs in 2019. He went through eight different offensive coordinators from 2011 through the 2018 season, Reynolds noted. Those weren’t teams in Super Bowl contention, either.

It’s now been four seasons for Gabbert with the Bucs under Arians and offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. They all spent the 2017 season together, too, with the Arizona Cardinals when Arians coached the team and Leftwich coached the quarterbacks, Reynolds added.

In addition, Gabbert worked with and learned from Brady for two seasons. Historically, several of Brady’s backups with his former team in New England did well in his absence. Matt Cassel led the Patriots to an 11-5 record in 2008. Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett both won games in Brady’s absence in 2016.

“He’s a seasoned guy now,” Christensen said of Gabbert per Reynolds. “He has a ton of ability and I do feel like it’s coming together for him.”

This Formula Worked Before in Tampa Bay

The Bucs didn’t have a Hall of Fame quarterback lead the team to the franchise’s first Super Bowl win in 2003.

Brad Johnson, an NFL journeyman who made two Pro Bowls, quarterbacked the Bucs that season. The Bucs just needed Johnson to be a good game manager with solid talent on offense, which was backed by an all-time great defense.

It looks similar to the idea of the Bucs going with Gabbert according to Luke Easterling of USA Today’s All Bucs. The 2022 Bucs could arguably have more offensive talent than the 2002 team depending on who stays from the 2021 squad, but the defense would be hard-pressed to play like the 2002 squad, Easterling noted.

The Bucs could take a step toward making it happen by re-signing Gabbert in March.