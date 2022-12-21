Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sees Buccaneers Acquire New $126 Million QB

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be looking at their next franchise quarterback.

As proposed by Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus, the Buccaneers could land Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr as part of a major blockbuster trade package. The proposed deal sees Tampa Bay unload a 2023 first and third-round draft pick in exchange for the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback.

The deal would result in a dead cap hit of slightly under $6 million for the Raiders — which makes it easy for Las Vegas to part with Carr. The proposed scenario would then see the Buccaneers acquire Carr and the three years remaining on his deal for less than $40 million per season, a contract worth a total of $116.3 million.

“Carr’s contract was structured in a way that provides an out for Las Vegas here, as very little money was tied up in prorated bonuses,” says Spielberger. “Furthermore, a three-year deal for less than $40 million per year could also be enticing enough to potential suitors with no need to immediately revisit the contract just one year after Carr signed.”

Buccaneers Unlikely to Turn to Trask if Brady Leaves

The Buccaneers may be forced to look for a new franchise quarterback as Tom Brady enters free agency. The 45-year-old quarterback could either retire or sign with a new team, meaning Tampa Bay would have to look elsewhere for a franchise quarterback. Considering it’s unlikely the Buccaneers would turn to Kyle Trask to take over as the franchise quarterback, Tampa Bay will have to acquire a veteran to take over for Brady.

Spielberger details how the Raiders could use an upgrade at quarterback given Carr’s struggles this season even following the addition of All-Pro receiver Davante Adams.

“Carr’s 66.4 passing grade in 2022 ranks 25th among quarterbacks with at least 100 attempts, his 18 turnover-worthy plays are tied for fifth most, his 7.1 yards per attempt ranks 18th and his 61.2% completion percentage is 34th,” says Spielberger. “This team just spent a small fortune to add talent this past offseason and may only get worse before things improve because of aging contributors.”

Carr Could Dominate NFC South as Bucs QB

Considering how weak the NFC South division is, Carr would immediately step in as the best quarterback in the division. The Atlanta Falcons are currently moving forward with rookie Desmond Ridder as the franchise quarterback, while both the New Orleans Saints and the Carolina Panthers will likely be looking for a new franchise QB in the offseason.

The Buccaneers are currently leading the division with a 6-8 record despite an offense that ranks 28th in the league, averaging just 17.6 points per game. By plugging in Carr — who possesses more mobility than a much older Brady — Tampa Bay’s offense should see a boost. The Buccaneers’ main offensive weapons — Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Leonard Fournette — are all under contract for next season.

Outside of Brady, the best free agent quarterbacks available will likely be Geno Smith and Jimmy Garoppolo. Smith will likely re-sign with the Seattle Seahawks while Garoppolo could be a decent replacement for Brady. However, Carr is certainly an upgrade over Garoppolo — but it would cost Tampa Bay substantial draft capital in order to acquire him.

If the Buccaneers want to remain contenders in the post-Brady era, they’ll likely have to sacrifice draft capital in order to acquire their next franchise quarterback.

Acquiring Carr may end up emerging as the best offseason scenario for Tampa Bay if Brady retires or signs elsewhere.