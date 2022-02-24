Blockbuster Trade Scenario Sees Buccaneers Acquire NFC Star QB

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers would pull off one of the biggest trades in NFL history with this deal.

It’s no secret the Bucs are seeking a new franchise quarterback following the retirement of Tom Brady. The question is, who will it be? According to Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd, he has a blockbuster trade proposal that would solve the Buccaneers’ quarterback woes.

As proposed on “The Herd” on Friday, February 18, Cowherd says the Bucs could acquire the Seattle Seahawks‘ Russell Wilson via trade. However, in order to do so, they would have to offer a blockbuster trade proposal that would include multiple first-round picks along with a few players.

“If I was Seattle and thought, ‘All right, we need to upgrade the O-line. Give me three first-round picks, I’ll take another receiver beyond DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, and give me a pass rusher’ … Seattle’s got some holes,” explains Cowherd.

“Tampa’s got a really, really deep roster,” says Cowherd. “And I don’t want just draft picks for Russell. You gotta give me starters. That’s the old secret in the NFL. Everybody thinks draft picks solve it. No. You give me a Pro Bowl-level … your best corner, your best pass rusher, and three picks. Then, it’s a different roster for us.”

Trade Might Not Be Beneficial for Bucs

Cowherd basically explains that the only way the Seahawks get rid of Wilson is if they can get more than equal value in return. If the Seahawks part ways with Wilson, they’re trading one of the few truly established quarterbacks in the NFL. Wilson is a former Super Bowl champion and a nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback.

The Buccaneers do have a roster. The problem is, a lot of these quality players will be free agents. Chris Godwin, Leonard Fournette, Rob Gronkowski, Jason Pierre-Paul and Ndamukong Suh are just a few of the big names that will hit free agency. The fact that Tampa Bay has just under $7 million in available cap space entering the 2022 offseason just adds to the problem.

While this move would certainly benefit a Seahawks franchise that appears to be on the decline — three first-round picks and several quality players — would it truly benefit Tampa Bay?

The Bucs would acquire a quarterback who will turn 34 years old this season. While Wilson remains a quality quarterback — he posted a 103.1 QB rating despite his struggles in 2021 — who would the Bucs surround him with? Secondly, without all of their top draft picks in the ensuing three years, the Bucs will be at a disadvantage when it comes to building its roster.

There’s nothing wrong with the Buccaneers looking into making a deal for Wilson. With the right pieces surrounding him, he could lead Tampa Bay as a potential Super Bowl team. The problem is, if Seattle demands a king’s ransom for their star player, there is no reason the Bucs should bite.

Accepting such a deal will only set the Buccaneers franchise back.

Arians Grooming Gabbert as Potential Starter?

As tough as it might be for Bucs fans to accept, Blaine Gabbert could emerge as the team’s best option at QB for next season.

As Rick Stroud of The Tampa Bay Times notes, head coach Bruce Arians had positive things to say about the veteran quarterback. Arians has coached Gabbert for four seasons, including one spent with the Arizona Cardinals back in 2017.

“People may not like the overall record, but Blaine had eight head coaches and eight coordinators his first eight years,” Arians said. “He beat Jacksonville their best year and beat Tennessee their big year for us in Arizona. And he’s been in the system now.”

“I don’t have a problem there and let Kyle continue to grow,” Arians added. “Either one. [Gabbert] has never played with a team this good. He’s got all the respect in the locker room that he can have.”

If the trade market proves to be a difficult one to navigate for Tampa Bay and the free agency market dries up, the Bucs would likely be forced to go with Gabbert as their QB for the 2022 season.