Bruce Arians Breaks Silence on Future With the Buccaneers

It has been an interesting year for Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians, but he has no plans of riding off into the sunset. Arians shot down the notion that he would retire if the Bucs were able to win the Super Bowl.

“Hell no,” Arians noted on WDAE, per Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud. “I’m going for two. If the Glazers will have me back.”

Arians has been heavily scrutinized this season, especially when the Buccaneers struggled to start the year. The Buccaneers coach’s public criticism of Tom Brady was widely panned, but Arians’ candor is not anything new.

“Like I said, it’s very open [and] honest dialogue about how we think [and] certainly how I can be most effective,” Brady noted in December 2020, per USA Today. “Any questions he has, we always have a great, open line of communication. I really enjoy my time getting to know him and I have great admiration for him as a coach, as a man, as what he is off the field and how he commands and leads the team.”

According to Spotrac, Arians is under contract with the Bucs through 2023 but this does not necessarily prevent the coach from retiring before his deal has been completed. It is a big offseason for the Buccaneers with several key players set to hit the free-agent market including Chis Godwin, Antonio Brown, Shaq Barrett and Lavonte David.

Brady Is Expected to Play Again for the Bucs in 2021

Regardless of what happens in the Super Bowl, the Buccaneers will have an opportunity to run things back in 2021. Brady is signed through 2021 and all indications are the quarterback wants to return for another season. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Brady plans to play for the Buccaneers again next season and believes he will be even better in Arians’ system in year two.

“Let’s turn the focus on Tom Brady whose birthday comes in August,” Rapoport noted on January 9. “He’s going to be 44 by the start of next season. My understanding is he does in fact plan to play for the 2021 season. Got a two-year contract, plans to honor it. He is loving his time in Tampa Bay. Actually thinks he’ll be better next year with the Bucs.”

Gronk Also Wants to Play Again in 2021

Brady is not the only former Patriots player that is enjoying the Florida sunshine. Rob Gronkowski recently stated that he would like to be back with the Buccaneers again next season. Brady’s favorite tight end will be a free agent after the Super Bowl.

“Yeah, you gotta,” Gronkowski told NFL Network’s Willie McGinest. “I feel like this team was built to win right now. It was put together this year to win right now. It always pops up in your mind, you’re thinking about the future a little bit. I can definitely see this team also having a lot of talent come back and have another successful run next year as well with me.”

