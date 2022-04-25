Bruce Arians Reveals Gift From Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers senior football consultant and former head coach Bruce Arians found a new way to try debunking the rumored rift with Tom Brady.

The Bucs quarterback couldn’t make Arians’ annual gala for the Arians Family Foundation on Sunday, April 24, so the seven-time Super Bowl champion sent a gift instead. The foundation supports children in need of out-of-home placement due to abuse or neglect.

“Tom just sent me a picture [Sunday]. He got a present for me,” Arians said according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “It’s a $50,000 watch. He says he’s bringing it to me. Who does that if we hate each other? As soon as he’s back in town, we’ll play golf.”

Rumors of a rift between Arians and Brady became fodder for national media amid Brady’s 41-day retirement and Arians’ sudden retirement on March 30. Arians, 69, “nearly retired shortly after the Bucs won Super Bowl 55”, Stroud reported.

“Yeah, and I couldn’t,” Arians said via Stroud. “I couldn’t guarantee who would get the job. I thought I’d guaranteed it in Arizona [when he retired after the 2018 season], and it didn’t happen and five guys didn’t have jobs. This way, I guaranteed 31 families were taken care of. That was big for me — and her [Christine Arians].”

The latest Bucs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bucs newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bucs!

Arians: ‘It’s Never Going to Go Away’

Arians told the media on March 31 that he wanted to help the Bucs reload after Brady’s Feb. 1 retirement announcement. The Bucs also faced the possible departure of offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and former defensive coordinator Todd Bowles for head coaching jobs elsewhere.

With Brady’s March 13 unretirement and Leftwich and Bowles staying on board, Arians’ focus shifted. Arians stepped down 17 days later for Bowles to take over as head coach with the Bucs in the “best shape” ever as Arians described for NBC Sports’ Peter King. Brady shared a tribute to Arians on Instagram and attended his March 31 retirement press conference. The rumored rift narrative spun anyway.

“It’s never going to go away, no matter what anyone says,” Arians said via Stroud. “It’s a national narrative that they think they know, but they don’t.”

Passing the Torch Happened Before

A Super Bowl-winning head coach handing over his job to an assistant has happened before, too. Former Bucs head coach Tony Dungy did it in Indianapolis in 2008 when he retired from coaching. Dungy handed the reins to Jim Caldwell, who once coached quarterbacks under Dungy in Tampa Bay.

It worked well for the Colts, which reached Super Bowl XLIV before falling to New Orleans. Caldwell called Arians handing the keys to Bowles a “great” move for the Bucs.

“Without question, it was great that Bruce was able to get one of the guys on his staff to take over after he stepped down,” Caldwell said according to Stroud. “That’s because he has a number of good people that were very capable and obviously Todd had experience being a head coach in the NFL. So I think that was a natural choice.”

“Oftentimes you find guys who have been in that position before. I had been a head coach in college, so I’d been there and having had a sense of who I was and my relationship style and all that kind of stuff, that helps you in that journey because oftentimes you find guys are searching for that. They may have a pretty good team but they’re searching for who they are and how they lead and those kinds of things. It can become a little tricky.”

READ NEXT: Tom Brady Reveals Inner Conflict on Latest ‘Man in the Arena’ Episode