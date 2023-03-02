Buccaneers Cutting Long-Tenured Offensive Weapon: Report

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are moving on from one of their longest-tenured veterans.

As reported by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Buccaneers are cutting tight end Cameron Brate, who is the second-longest tenured player on the roster behind wide receiver Mike Evans.

“Bucs are expected to release tight end Cam Brate in the coming days, per source,” said Fowler. “Brate, who played nine seasons in Tampa, has a cap hit of around $5 million. A good run with 273 catches and 33 touchdowns.”

Cameron Brate Initially Joined Buccaneers in 2014

Brate initially joined the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent in 2014. At the beginning of the season, he was on the team’s practice squad before being promoted to the active roster prior to the conclusion of the season. Brate ended up playing in five games and starting one during his rookie campaign.

His tenure in Tampa Bay is only exceeded by Mike Evans, whom the Buccaneers selected in the 2014 NFL draft.

Following his release from the Buccaneers in 2015, Brate spent a week on the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad before being brought back to Tampa Bay during the 2015 season. It was during that season that Brate carved out a role in the offense, posting 23 receptions for 288 yards and three touchdowns. Brate posted his best year during the 2016 season with 57 receptions for 660 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

Although he was never a star, his story is a remarkable one considering he was an undrafted free agent out of Harvard. As Greg Auman of Fox Sports notes, Brate actually ends his career ranked third in franchise history in touchdown catches and second among Bucs tight ends in catches.

“Cam Brate’s success story is a great one,” says Auman. “Undrafted out of Harvard, a tryout player who landed a contract and played nine years in Tampa. He’s third in franchise history with 33 touchdown catches, second among Bucs tight ends with 273 career catches.”

Why the Buccaneers Are Cutting Cameron Brate

Following Rob Gronkowski’s retirement last offseason, it was expected that Brate would take over starting tight end duties for the first time since the 2016 season. However, rookie Cade Otton eventually emerged as the go-to tight end in Tampa Bay’s offense, catching 42 passes for 391 yards and three touchdowns in 11 starts.

By comparison, Brate had a minor role in the offense while dealing with injuries — most notably head injuries initially suffered in Week 4 against the Kansas City Chiefs. The veteran tight end finished with just 20 receptions for 174 yards and zero touchdowns on a 52.6% catch rate. Those represented his worst numbers since his rookie season back in 2014.

Another notable feat on Brate’s resume is he will go down as the last player to catch a touchdown pass from Tom Brady. The 31-year-old tight end caught a touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter of the Buccaneers’ playoff loss to the Dallas Cowboys in January. Assuming Brady stays retired, that’ll go down as the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s last ever touchdown pass.

With Brate being released, the Buccaneers will save $2 million on the salary cap, as noted by Auman.