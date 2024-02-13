Buccaneers Among Favorites to Land $35 Million Quarterback

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be in the market for a quarterback if they don’t re-sign Baker Mayfield.

While the Buccaneers and Mayfield will look to run it back for another season, Tampa Bay may be forced to have a backup plan in case Mayfield decides to sign elsewhere. According to betting odds from DraftKings, the Buccaneers are tied for the eighth-best odds in landing Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Why Buccaneers Could Target Kirk Cousins

The 35-year-old quarterback will enter free agency after playing under a $35 million deal during the 2023 season. Cousins statistically has been one of the top quarterbacks in the league over the last several years, clinching back-to-back Pro Bowl bids during the 2021 and 2022 seasons

Cousins was on pace to have one of the best seasons of his career, entering Week 8 leading the league in touchdown passes and ranking second in passing yards. However, he suffered a season-ending torn Achilles injury in a win over the Green Bay Packers.

While it remains to be seen how Cousins bounces back from a serious injury as he enters his age-36 season, Spotrac still projects his market value to be high based upon his recent production. Cousins is projected to earn $39.3 million per season for a total of $118.1 million across three years.

That would make him the 11th-highest paid quarterback in the league. Furthermore, his projected figure is much higher than Mayfield’s $27.1 million per season across four years for a total of $108.5 million.

Buccaneers’ First Option Is to Re-Sign Baker Mayfield

The Buccaneers’ first option will obviously be to re-sign Mayfield after he led Tampa Bay to a surprising division title and playoff appearance. Not only did the Buccaneers make it to the postseason, they defeated the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles in the wild card round.

In the process of doing so, Mayfield enjoyed arguably the best season of his career while playing his first Pro Bowl during the 2023 season. The 28-year-old quarterback ranked in the top 10 in both passing yards and touchdowns for the first time in his career.

With that being said, a lot of unexpected things can happen in free agency. It’s worth noting that neither side have had “substantive” contract talks recently, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

“There have not been substantive contract talks recently,” Garafolo said on Sunday, February 11. “There will be as we get closer to the start of free agency. He played for just under $7 million last year, Mayfield did, but the price is going to go way up.”

During a recent appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, Mayfield indicated that the ball is in Tampa Bay’s court.

“The ball is in [Tampa Bay’s] court right now,” said Mayfield on Friday, February 9. “I’ve been vocal about the mutual interest. I was very appreciative of the opportunity I had there. How they run the organization, everything they’re all about, how do we put our guys in the best position possible to win, I’ve been vocal about that.”

It’s worth noting that Mike Evans is also a free agent and Mayfield hinted during the interview that he would make some “sacrifice” when it comes to money to bring back his top receiver to Tampa Bay.

“I think there would be some sacrifice along the way,” Mayfield said. “There’s mutual benefit for us to come back together.”

Considering the Buccaneers are in no desire to rebuild or reload with a young quarterback, they would likely target someone like Cousins if Mayfield walks.