Buccaneers Free Agent Target Bolts for Deal With Colts

It looks like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are losing out one of their free agent targets.

As reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Indianapolis Colts announced the signing of running back Ty’Son Williams on Tuesday, May 24. The Buccaneers had shown an interest in the former Baltimore Ravens back, reaching out to him after Baltimore withdrew their tender to him to test free agency.

Via Greg Auman of The Athletic:

“Bucs are one of a number of teams that have reached out to running back Ty’son Williams, a free agent after Ravens withdrew their tender,” says Auman. “Averaged 5.3 yards per carry in limited work last season.”

Bucs Showed Interest in Adding Back to Mix

Williams actually started out the 2021 season as the Ravens’ starting running back following season-ending preseason injuries to both J.K Dobbins and Gus Edwards. Williams started the first three games of the season, rushing 27 times for 164 yards and a touchdown (6.0 yards per carry).

However, he quickly fell out of favor as the Ravens signed veteran backs such as Latavius Murray and Devonta Freeman to take over the starting job from the 25-year-old back. After seeing at least 50% of the offensive snaps during the first three weeks of the season, Williams was inactive in two of the next three games. During the final nine weeks of the season, Williams played a total of four snaps.

The Buccaneers lost Ronald Jones to free agency this past offseason. Jones had served as Leonard Fournette’s primary backup during the 2021 season, rushing for 428 yards on 101 carries (4.4 yards per carry) and four touchdowns.

While Tampa Bay did select Arizona State running back Rachaad White with a third-round draft selection in the 2022 NFL draft, they’re lacking in experienced options outside of Ke’Shawn Vaughn and Giovani Bernard, who serves as mainly a passing weapon out of the backfield.

It remains to be seen if the Buccaneers plan to add another veteran back to the mix. But considering their interest in Williams, it’s clear that Tampa Bay is looking to upgrade at the position prior to the start of training camp.

White Aiming to Win Buccaneers Starting Job

Although White will face an uphill battle in supplanting Fournette for the starting job, that doesn’t mean the rookie is setting his expectations low.

During an interview on The Jim Rome Show earlier this month, White echoed his goal is to win the Buccaneers’ starting job during his rookie season.

“My expectation, my goal is I’m going in there competing,” White said. “I want to be the starting running back. That’s how it go. I know I got Lenny in front of me. And you know I’m going to soak up a lot of knowledge from Lenny in that running backs room. and Giovani Bernard. That’s just the type of guy I am. You know, I’m always a competitor first.”

Considering Fournette has done a fantastic job serving as the Buccaneers’ starting back since the 2020 postseason, it’s hard to envision that scenario playing out. According to Pro Football Focus, Fournette posted a 73.9 overall grade and a 79.2 rushing grade last season. For perspective, Fournette ranked 22nd in overall grade among all backs with at least 100 snaps last season. In terms of rushing grade, he ranked 15th among all backs with at least 100 snaps.

With that being said, Fournette is 27 years old. And while that doesn’t mean Fournette is at the end of the road, that is getting up there in age for running backs.

While White may not win the starting job this year, he’ll likely serve as a complementary back to Fournette the way Jones did last season. Entering the 2023 season, White may just end up as the favorite to win the starting gig.