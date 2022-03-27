Buccaneers GM Addresses Tom Brady’s Future Beyond 2022

Tom Brady is returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for another season.

The 44-year-old quarterback announced his return earlier in March after his brief retirement. The Buccaneers will enter the 2022 season with renewed hopes for another Super Bowl, as they’re projected as one of the favorites to win it all with Brady back in the fold.

But the question is, what is Brady’s future beyond the 2022 season? The veteran quarterback is locked into a deal through this season, but there is no commitment from either side beyond this year. Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht addressed the uncertainty of Brady’s future on Monday, March 21.

Via Grant Gordon of NFL.com:

“We’ll get to that when we get to it,” Licht said. “Right now we’re focused on what we have and what we need to do in the next few days”

Brady’s return from retirement on March 13 means the QB will cost the Buccaneers $10.3 million as a “placeholder” from the one-year extension he signed last year.

When Licht was asked if Tampa Bay would sign Brady to an additional extension to free up more cap space, the Buccaneers general manager left the idea open.

“We have some work to do, and we’ve got some plans,” he said. “There’s several ways to go about it, but I don’t want to get into too much of what we’re doing. We’ve got several alternatives that we can do, and we’re confident that we’ll be able to get it done.”

Brady Makes Bucs Popular Landing Spot

Brady’s return has led to the addition of several notable free agents — Russell Gage and Logan Ryan — and the re-signing of many key players such as Ryan Jensen, Leonard Fournette, Chris Godwin and Carlton Davis.

The Buccaneers are still seeking to re-sign Rob Gronkowski, who has been a teammate of Brady’s his entire 11-year career.

Licht recognizes the impact of Brady’s return on other players looking to play in Tampa Bay.

“Well, it certainly helped,” Licht said. “When you have a player like Tom, who’s the greatest quarterback of all-time, if not player, players want to play with a guy like that. So, it certainly helped, I can’t lie. We’ve got the ultimate cheat code with Tom. So, we’re going to take advantage of it while we have it. I think players like it here, regardless. But, having a player like that throwing the ball to them, or even being on the other side of the ball knowing that he’s your quarterback, it certainly helps.”

The latest Bucs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bucs newsletter here!

Jones Bolts for Deal With Chiefs

Ronald Jones is taking his talents to Kansas City.

As reported by ESPN’s Adam Teicher on Saturday, March 26, the 24-year-old running back is signing a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Jones can earn up to $5 million on his deal with the Chiefs.

Jones led the Buccaneers in rushing during the 2019 (724 yards) and 2020 (978 yards) seasons. However, he fell out of favor in Tampa Bay when Leonard Fournette emerged as the team’s starting running back during their Super Bowl run in 2020.

The four-year veteran will look to team up with Clyde Edwards-Helaire as the Chiefs continue to add weapons following the Tyreek Hill trade.