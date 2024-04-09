Three Buccaneers Ranked as Best Free Agents in 2025

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the kind of problems most teams would kill for — too much talent.

The Athletic’s Randy Mueller released a one-year look ahead ranking the 30 best NFL players scheduled to hit free agency in 2025, and three Buccaneers made the list.

Mueller had offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs at No. 3, safety Antoine Winfield Jr. at No. 17 and wide receiver Chris Godwin. A pair of 25-year-old stars topped the list with Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson at No. 1 and Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love at No. 2.

The list did not include 2021 first-round draft picks as teams have until May 2 to pick up the 2025 option on their contracts.

Trio of Bucs Each Have Been Named NFL All-Pro

Tampa Bay selected Wirfs out of Iowa at No. 13 overall in the 2020 NFL draft. He is already a two-time NFL All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler through four seasons, including a Super Bowl win as a rookie in 2020. Wirfs switched positions from right tackle to left tackle in 2023.

“Wirfs is a better player at his position than Love, but it would be hard to rank him above a potential franchise QB,” Mueller wrote. “I wouldn’t be against hearing the argument, though. Wirfs is the total package of power and athletic ability as a run blocker and one of the few who can dance like a bear on an island and anchor versus power in pass protection. Oh, and he did it at left tackle in 2023 after spending his first three seasons on the right side.”

Winfield Jr. was selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft out of Minnesota. He was named NFL All-Pro for the first time in 2023 after filling up the stat sheet with 122 tackles, 3 interceptions, 12 pass breakups and 6.0 sacks. He also led the NFL with 6 forced fumbles.

“His production is, without question, elite for his position,” Mueller wrote. “An effective blitzer and run defender, he also covers ground in coverage and has a knack for playing the ball. His versatility is a big plus — he can play nickel and run with tight ends as well.”

Godwin, 28, was drafted in the third round out of Penn State in 2017 and made his lone Pro Bowl and NFL All-Pro Team in 2019. Godwin has three consecutive seasons of over 1,000 receiving yards and has passed that mark four times in the last five seasons.

How Much Will 2025 Free Agents Make in 2024?

Wirfs will make approximately $18.2 million in 2024 after the Buccaneers exercised the fifth-year option on his rookie contract. Godwin is in the final year of a three-year, $60 million contract signed before the 2022 season.

“(Godwin) is very good at processing coverage and using his football IQ to his advantage, which has manifested itself in more production from slot alignments,” Mueller wrote. “Already with seven years under his belt, he doesn’t turn 29 until February, so he should still have plenty left in the tank.”

The Buccaneers placed the franchise tag on Winfield Jr. for the 2024 season, which would pay him approximately $17.1 million in 2024, but Tampa Bay has until July 15 to sign him to a long-term contract extension.

“He’s a really good player who could be looking to top Derwin James and Minkah Fitzpatrick at more than $19 million per year,” Mueller wrote.