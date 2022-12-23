Buccaneers Predicted to Acquire Playmaking QB to Replace Tom Brady

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be looking at their next franchise quarterback.

As noted by ESPN’s Bill Barnwell, the Buccaneers are an ideal landing spot for the University of Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker. The fifth-year quarterback was a Heisman Trophy candidate prior to suffering a torn ACL in his left knee in November.

The 24-year-old is considered a good fit for the Buccaneers because of Hooker’s ability to throw the ball down the field. Hooker led a high-powered Volunteers offense to 47.3 points per game, leading the nation in scoring.

“With Tom Brady carrying year-to-year status, it would be wise for the Bucs to have some form of an heir apparent,” says Barnwell. “Former second-round pick Kyle Trask hasn’t been what the team envisioned, and this fit makes a lot of sense for Hooker because of his maturity. As an older prospect, it would be ideal for him to step into an environment with a roster built to contend (as opposed to a rebuilding scenario). The Tampa Bay offense is known to attack vertically, which mirrors Tennessee’s current scheme.”

Brady May Be in Midst of Last Year With Bucs

Brady will be a free agent in 2023 and all options are on the table, as reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

“Multiple sources close to the legendary quarterback say all options are on the table for Brady, who at age 45 feels good enough to keep playing and once again has the Buccaneers in playoff position entering today’s game against the 49ers,” said Rapoport on Dec. 11.

If Brady retires or departs for another team, Tampa Bay is lacking a franchise quarterback. The team is unlikely to turn to Blaine Gabbert — who hasn’t started a game since the 2018 season — or Kyle Trask, who has yet to win the backup job over Gabbert during his first two seasons in the league.

Barnwell further explains why Hooker’s abilities fit well in the Buccaneers’ highly-talented offense.

“He has above-average arm strength, and his accuracy has improved over the past two seasons,” says Barnwell. “A poised passer who can decipher and deliver with anticipation, he finished the season with 3,135 passing yards, 27 touchdown throws and only two interceptions. He’s also an underrated runner (430 rushing yards, five more scores), showcasing timely scrambles outside of the pocket that helps him take advantage of voids in defenses.”

Hooker Could Represent Cheap Option With Bucs

As Barnwell projects, Hooker is an early-to-mid Day 2 pick, meaning he could be selected in the second or third rounds. With the Buccaneers facing salary cap issues entering the 2023 offseason — they’ll be more than $40 million over the cap — they may face an uphill battle in adding an expensive franchise quarterback.

Adding a potential starting quarterback on a contract that will likely hover around $2 million per year — the Buccaneers are paying 2022 33rd overall pick Logan Hall a shade over $2 million per year — will likely aid Tampa Bay as they look to restructure contracts to get under the salary cap for 2023.

Hooker may not be the most talented quarterback entering this year’s draft, but he could provide stability and represent an immediate improvement over Tampa Bay’s current options, Gabbert and Trask.