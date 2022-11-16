Buccaneers Could Land ‘Athletic Freak’ at QB: Analyst

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could land the perfect replacement for Tom Brady.

As the Buccaneers play out Brady’s potentially last season in 2022, Tampa Bay may be forced to look for another quarterback. With veteran journeyman QB Blaine Gabbert and second-year man Kyle Trask the only other quarterbacks on the roster, the Buccaneers are lacking an ideal replacement for Brady. According to Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports’ 2023 NFL mock draft, he predicts Tampa Bay will select the University of Florida’s Anthony Richardson with the No. 24 overall pick.

“Does Tom Brady finally retire after the season? Even if he does, Kyle Trask can run the offense in ’23 and then Anthony Richardson could take over the starting job,” says Wilson. “Richardson could end up returning to Florida, but whatever happens, he’s one of the most exciting prospects in this class. Yes, he’s short on experience, but his physical tools are rare.”

Richardson Described as ‘Athletic Freak’

There is little doubt that Richardson is one of the most exciting quarterback prospects in recent memory. His rare combination of speed, arm strength and size sets him apart from other quarterbacks. Here is NFL Draft Buzz’s scouting report of Richardson:

“He’s an athletic freak – in fact, he made Bruce Feldman’s Freaks List at number 50 — Richardson is a chiseled 6-4, 238 pounds with just 10 percent body fat and says he has run a 4.4 40 and can throw a football 75 yards. Football insiders eye-balling college quarterbacks at this summer’s Manning Passing Academy were wowed by Richardson’s physical tools, saying he and Kentucky’s Will Levis were well above and beyond every other quarterback there. Richardson cleans 325 pounds and squatted 500 this offseason.”

NFL Draft Buzz’s scouting report marvels over Richardson’s ability to make any throw.

“Elite as a runner – able to break tackles like a full-back – he’s built like a linebacker, but with the speed of a wideout. He moves effectively and can throw on the run. He’s at his best on bootlegs, showing zip and accuracy on those throws. His height is an asset scanning the field, and Richardson is a much better mover than a typical tall quarterback. May have one of the strongest arms in the class – there is no pass he can’t make.”

Many mock drafts have Richardson pegged as the next quarterback selected after C.J Stroud, Bryce Young and Will Levis — who are all expected to be drafted within the top 10 or 15 of the first round of the 2023 NFL draft.

Brady on Future: ‘No Retirement’

While the Buccaneers may be in the perfect position to draft the 21-year-old Richardson, Brady has given no indication that he will retire after the 2022 season. In the midst of the Buccaneers’ three-game losing streak in late October, the 45-year-old quarterback shut down rumors that he’s planning to retire.

“I love the sport and I love the teammates,” Brady said on October 21. “I want to go do a great job for this team like I always have. No retirement in my future.”

Brady remains one of the top quarterbacks in the game, leading the league in pass attempts and interception percentage. To top things off, he ranks seconds in the league in passing yards.

However, if the oldest player in the game does decide to call it quits after the 2022 season, Tampa Bay may be forced to find their next franchise quarterback through the draft.