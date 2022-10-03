Buccaneers Could Land Playmaker QB With ‘Elite Arm Elasticity’

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may be looking at their next quarterback after the Tom Brady era.

As Brady’s retirement becomes a realistic possibility following the conclusion of the 2022 season, the Buccaneers may have to look towards the 2023 NFL draft for their next franchise QB. According to Pro Football Network’s Ian Cummings, Tampa Bay could find their future quarterback in Washington State’s Cameron Ward.

Cummings projects the Buccaneers to select Ward with the 27th overall pick — that would be right before the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles from the NFC side — and argues that the 20-year-old quarterback’s “elite arm elasticity” is a reason why Tampa Bay would consider drafting him towards the end of the first round.

“Ward is trending up with the Cougars, and his physical talent is clearly evident,” says Cummings. “He’s a quick athlete for his size with good corrective mobility, but his elite arm elasticity is what’s truly alluring. Ward can throw from any angle with velocity, create for himself when pressured, and make plays off-platform. You bank on that talent when it comes around.”

Ward’s ‘Arm Elasticity’ Draws Comparison to Patrick Mahomes

As Cummings predicts, the Buccaneers will likely finish deep in the playoffs — just short of the NFC Championship Game — which means they won’t have their pick of the litter between the top three projected quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL draft (C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young and Will Levis). All three quarterbacks are projected to be selected within the top five of next year’s draft by Cummings.

After spending his first two seasons at the FCS Incarnate Word, Ward transferred to Washington State for his junior year this season. During his first season with the Cougars, Ward has led Washington State to a 4-1 record while completing 68.4 percent of his passes for 13 touchdowns.

As Cummings notes, Ward’s ability to contort his throwing motions is reminiscent of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes. That type of versatility with his arm could make Ward an intriguing option for quarterback-needy teams despite the fact that he’ll have just one year of FBS playing level experience.

Via Kyle Crabbs of The Draft Network:

“Man… the natural talent pops off the screen pretty quickly when you watch Cameron Ward throw the football,” says Crabbs. “He’s got a snappy, whip release and generates a ton of natural velocity as a thrower when he’s targeting all levels of the field. You can see his ability to drop the arm slot as needed—he’s a creative thrower that invokes stylistically some of the same components you get from Patrick Mahomes.”

Do the Bucs Draft a QB if Brady Retires?

The question is, would the Buccaneers go first round for a quarterback if Brady retires? Tampa Bay still has former second-round draft pick Kyle Trask on the roster. Trask was projected to battle with veteran Blaine Gabbert for the starting job this season before Brady came out of retirement.

Secondly, considering the Buccaneers will return largely the same playoff-level roster heading into next season — Lavonte David is the only major free agent — maybe Tampa Bay opts instead to bring in a veteran quarterback to ensure the team remains at a contender’s level.

Regardless, assuming the Buccaneers finish deep in the postseason — they’ve done so for the past two seasons with Brady at the helm — they won’t be selecting until the end of the first round. That means their options will be limited to the second-tier of quarterbacks projected to be selected in the 2023 NFL draft such as Ward and possibly the University of Miami’s Tyler Van Dyke.

Tampa Bay will have a decision to make entering next year’s draft — go with Trask, acquire a veteran stopgap option or select a quarterback early in the 2023 draft.