Ex-Buccaneers & $52 Million RB Aiming for Comeback With ‘One Team’

A former Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back is looking to make an NFL comeback.

Le’Veon Bell, who had a short stint with the Buccaneers at the end of the 2021 season, is looking to make a comeback after being away from the game from the past two seasons. The former three-time All-Pro running back posted on social media that he’s aiming to make a comeback and that it would be for one team — the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Via Noah Strackbein of Sports Illustrated:

“I won’t start training until like March,” Bell said. “And I’m gonna be honest with myself, I got to go out there and be like, I’m going to put my foot in the ground. Do I feel it? Am I hurting? Can I go out there and really play again? And bro, I’m telling you all right now when I go out there and train in March and if I hit April and I make this decision to come back to play in the NFL again, mark my words down — I will be better than I ever was. And I will only come back for that one team. You all know who it is. I don’t have to say no team. You all know who it is.”

Le’Veon Bell Was Elite RB Between 2014 and 2017

The 31-year-old was arguably the league’s best back during a four-year span between 2014 and 2017. During those years, Bell notched three All-Pro selections — including a First-Team All-Pro selection during his rookie season in 2014 — to go along with three Pro Bowl bids.

Bell actually had the third-most rushing yards and the second-most rushing yards per game between 2014 and 2017.

He was featured in a star-studded offense including the likes of Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown and helped lead Pittsburgh to three division titles and a conference championship game appearance during that time frame.

Le’Veon Bell Hasn’t Been Efficient RB Since 2017

While Bell was certainly one of the NFL’s elite running backs during that time period, it’s been a long time since he was a great back. Furthermore, it’s been a sizable amount of time — two years — since he’s been on an NFL roster.

Bell had a messy falling out with the Steelers where he refused to sign the franchise tag and ended up missing the entire 2018 season. He eventually signed a four-year, $52.5 million deal with the New York Jets, but flopped during his stint there.

In 17 games across two seasons, Bell averaged just 3.3 yards per carry and had 50.8 rushing yards per game. By comparison, Bell averaged 4.3 yards per carry and 86.1 rushing yards per game.

Bell was released midway through the 2020 season and had short stints with the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens and Buccaneers over the next two seasons.

During Bell’s short stint with the Buccaneers, he appeared in three games and caught a touchdown pass during the team’s regular season finale. However, he didn’t appear in any of the team’s postseason games.

If there’s one thing benefiting Bell it’s that he’s remained in shape by pursuing a boxing career over the past couple of years. Bell has had three boxing fights, including one in which he knocked out former NFL MVP running back Adrian Peterson.

If Bell is limiting his comeback options to the Steelers, that may be an uphill battle. Pittsburgh already features one of the top running back duos in Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren. In fact, Harris ranked sixth in rushing and Warren ranked third in yards per carry and fifth in receptions by a running back.

With how the Steelers’ roster is currently constructed, it’s unlikely Bell is signed during the offseason. But if Harris or Warren goes down, that could lead to Pittsburgh maybe pursuing a reunion with Bell.