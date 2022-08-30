Buccaneers Make ‘Surprising’ Cut as Promising WR is Waived

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made their first surprising cut as they trim rosters down to 53 players.

As reported by Greg Auman of The Athletic on Tuesday, August 30, the Buccaneers are waiving wide receiver Tyler Johnson. Johnson had been a fifth-round draft selection of Tampa Bay during the 2020 NFL draft, spending two seasons as a promising reserve receiver with the Buccaneers.

“Here’s a big and surprising cut: Bucs are waiving receiver Tyler Johnson today,” says Auman.

Why Buccaneers Are Moving on From Johnson

Auman notes how the Buccaneers could be getting the news out there — hours before the deadline — that they’re waiving Johnson in order to hopefully pull off a trade for their young receiver. The Seattle Seahawks actually pulled off a similar move a couple of weeks prior when they ended up trading safety Ugo Amadi to the Philadelphia Eagles as they were able to release him.

“Part of me wonders if Bucs making it known that WR Tyler Johnson has been informed he’s being waived might get another NFL team to realize value and send Tampa Bay a late-round pick,” says Auman. “That’s the logical reason to get news out there five hours before deadline.”

Johnson had turned in an impressive performance during the preseason, leading all Bucs players in receptions (11) and receiving yards (133). However, it’s clear the numbers game on Tampa Bay’s loaded depth chart led to his release. Auman reports that the Buccaneers will carry seven receivers on its roster, with Jaelon Darden, Breshad Perriman and Scotty Miller all making the roster with the final spots.

“So barring surprises, the Bucs will carry seven receivers on the initial 53, all veterans — Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Julio Jones, Russell Gage, Jaelon Darden, Breshad Perriman and Scotty Miller,” says Auman. “Rookies could add depth on practice squad if they make it through waivers.”

Darden isn’t that surprising due to his special teams pedigree. The former fourth-round draft pick is penciled in as the team’s punt and kick returner. However, Perriman is a surprising choice considering he dealt with a leg injury for much of training camp and was limited to just one preseason appearance. Meanwhile, Miller didn’t exactly impress as he saw extended action during the preseason, notching just two receptions for 14 yards.

However, Miller did emerge as one of Brady’s favorite receivers during their run to the Super Bowl during the 2020 season, ranking fourth on the team in receiving yards (501) while starting five games.

With Johnson hitting the waiver wire, he could be brought back on the practice squad if he clears the process.

Buccaneers Release Notable Veterans During Roster Cuts

Outside of Johnson being waived, Tampa Bay made a number of notable moves as they attempt to trim their roster down to 53 players.

Among the notable players waived were veteran quarterback Ryan Griffin, linebacker Genard Avery and kicker Jose Borregales, who lost the kicker battle to Ryan Succop.

“Bunch of Bucs cuts to report: K Jose Borregales, OT Dylan Cook, S Nolan Turner, DLs Mike Greene, Benning Potoa’e and Will Previlon, OLBs Elijah Ponder and Jordan Young waived,” says Auman. “QB Ryan Griffin, DT Deadrin Senat, OLB Genard Avery released.”

Outside of the releases, Tampa Bay also traded linebacker Grant Stuard to the Indianapolis Colts along with a 2023 seventh-round draft pick in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round draft pick, as Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk notes.