Buccaneers Make Move for ‘Coveted’ QB After Rams Attempt to Sign Him

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are blocking the Los Angeles Rams from signing one of Los Angeles’ former quarterbacks.

As reported by Rick Stroud of The Tampa Bay Times on Tuesday, October 31, the Buccaneers are promoting quarterback John Wolford from the practice squad to their active roster.

“Several quarterback-needy teams wanted to sign John Wolford from the Bucs practice squad, but he has decided to remain with Tampa Bay,” writes Stroud. “Wolford, 28, is expected to be signed to the Bucs’ 53-man roster today.”

Rams Wanted to Sign John Wolford After Matthew Stafford Injury

The move comes shortly after the Rams attempted to sign Wolford following Matthew Stafford’s injury against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8.

“The Rams are thin at the position after announcing Matthew Stafford has a sprained UCL in the thumb of his throwing hand,” writes Stroud. “Brett Rypien is the backup, but rookie Stetson Bennett is on the non-football injury list.”

Wolford has been with the Buccaneers during the entire season, but he’s been a member of the practice squad. Wolford was initially released at the conclusion of the preseason before he was signed to the practice squad. The Buccaneers clearly feel strongly about Wolford considering they’re willing to use a roster spot on him despite featuring Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask as the top two quarterbacks.

The 28-year-old Wolford is actually best known for his tenure with the Rams, spending three seasons as the backup quarterback behind starters Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford between the 2020 and 2022 seasons.

Wolford saw minimal playing time during his three seasons in Los Angeles, appearing in seven games with four starts. He’s gone 2-2 as a starting quarterback and has thrown one touchdown against five interceptions for 626 passing yards and a 59.2 passer rating. However, it’s worth noting that he actually started the Rams’ wild card playoff win over the Seattle Seahawks during the 2020 season due to an injury to Goff.