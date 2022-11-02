Buccaneers Contact Star WR About Signing Him: Report

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be on the verge of adding another playmaker for Tom Brady.

As reported by Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer on Tuesday, November 1, the Buccaneers — along with several teams — have reached out to free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. about possibly signing him.

Via NFL independent reporter Dov Kleiman:

“The Bucs, Packers, Bills and Rams have contacted free-agent WR Odell Beckham about potentially signing him,” said Kleiman. “Each team touched base with him but the current health of his knee remains a question, per AlbertBreer. Chiefs also showed interest in him prior to the Toney trade.”

Beckham is currently rehabbing as he aims to return from a torn ACL before the end of November. ESPN’s Adam Schefter (via Bleacher Report’s Adam Wells) noted back in September that he doesn’t think Beckham will be back until Thanksgiving.

The Buccaneers’ interest in Beckham isn’t exactly surprising. The veteran receiver played a major role in lifting the Los Angeles Rams to a Super Bowl win after signing with the team midway through the season. He could play a similar type of role for another contending team this season.

Buccaneers Previously Rumored as Destination for OBJ

This isn’t the first time the Buccaneers have been mentioned as a potential destination for Beckham. In fact, Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller revealed back in October that the three-time Pro Bowl receiver had planned to visit several teams, including Tampa Bay.

Via Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN:

“Von Miller said that he talks to Odell Beckham Jr. every week and that he’s sure the WR could see himself fitting in with the Bills,” via Getzenberg. “Miller said OBJ ‘is going on tour now. He’s going to Giants practice facility, and the Saints, Tampa, and all that stuff, which you should.'”

Tampa Bay’s offense is in desperate need of a jolt as they’ve averaged just 18.3 points per game this season, ranking 25th in the league. Despite featuring one of the best receiver lineups in the league on paper, the Buccaneers’ receivers have failed to stay healthy this season. Julio Jones has been limited to just three games since signing with the team, while Chris Godwin has missed two games.

Beckham Likely to Sign With Contending Team

With Jones struggling to stay on the field due to injuries, Beckham could hypothetically slip into the slot receiver role for the Buccaneers. According to Pro Football Focus, the 29-year-old receiver produced an 85.7 offensive grade during the postseason last year with the Rams, ranking fourth among all receivers.

As Breer reports, several other contenders — the Green Bay Packers, Buffalo Bills and the Rams — are all interested in signing Beckham. The Packers are struggling on the offensive end of things, largely due to the lack of viable receivers on the roster. Green Bay is averaging 18.1 points per game, ranking 26th in the league. Meanwhile, the Bills make sense due to the fact that Miller is former teammates with Beckham.

With Beckham nearing a return, he’ll likely sign with a contender. Considering the Buccaneers are 3-5, it’s important that Tampa Bay starts winning games.

If they continue to falter, Beckham could opt to sign with a team featuring a better record.