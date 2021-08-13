Buccaneers Star Makes Good on His Promise

If training camp feels like finals week for any NFL players, it’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White.

The third-year star received his bachelor’s degree from LSU on Friday, where he attended and played football before joining the Bucs as a No. 5 draft pick in 2019.

“I’m officially a graduate from LSU,” White exclaimed on Twitter. “Such a huge accomplishment.”

I’m Officially A Graduate From @LSU ! Such A Huge Accomplishment 🤠👨🏾‍🎓🐅 #GeauxTigers — DEVIN WHITE (@DevinWhite__40) August 13, 2021

LSU shared a video of White receiving his degree.

White’s major was in sport administration according to LSU athletics. He played three seasons for the Tigers football team before leaving for the NFL draft as a junior.

“I made a promise to my family and coaches that I will do whatever it takes to obtain my bachelors degree from Louisiana State University and become the first Division I college graduate in my immediate family,” White said in a 2019 video when he declared for the NFL Draft.

For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord , “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.

Jeremiah 29:11 NIV#GetLive40 #ForeverLSU pic.twitter.com/ZeOazpbOPc — DEVIN WHITE (@DevinWhite__40) January 14, 2019

Bucs defensive back Sean Murphy-Bunting gave a shout out to White on his achievement.

“Big ups to my brother Devin White walking across that stage today,” Murphy-Bunting wrote.

Big ups to my brother @DevinWhite__40 walking across that stage today. Proud of you family!🎓🤞🏽 — Sean Murphy-Bunting (@seanbunting_) August 13, 2021

White, Murphy-Bunting and company will soon retake the stage of where they won Super Bowl LV six months ago. The Bucs kick off its preseason schedule with the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in Raymond James Stadium.

White’s Blazing Speed

NFL Network’s Brian Baldinger considers White one of the most dangerous defenders in the league because of his speed.

“I can’t take my eyes off of Devin White,” Baldinger said. “Because when your middle linebacker is fast, your defense is fast.”

Baldinger proceeded to break down how White quickly slipped through openings and found the ball carrier.

“And the only thing faster than Devin White’s feet are his eyes,” Baldinger said. “He sees things so quickly.”

White produced a second-team All-Pro season in 2020 with 140 tackles and nine sacks. His monster game in the Superdome propelled the Bucs past the New Orleans Saints in the Divisional Round. He tallied an interception, fumble recovery, and 11 tackles.

Devin White with the INT of Drew Brees. White looking for contact #Buccaneers #Saints pic.twitter.com/Y7Ys2PiruU — Steelers Depot (@Steelersdepot) January 18, 2021

Another Horseback Victory Lap?

While some Bucs players may mention how they want to win another Super Bowl to have a boat parade again, White might want to take his horse for a ride at Raymond James Stadium again.

He took his horse, Artistic Dream, on a victory lap on Feb. 9 while holding the Lombardi Trophy.

Victory lap for @DevinWhite__40 🤠 A dream come true. pic.twitter.com/cjTXIQT7l1 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) February 11, 2021

White did his part on Super Bowl LV to make sure the horseback ride would happen. He posted 12 tackles and an interception in the end zone.

Is White Extra Motivated for Patriots-Bucs Showdown?

White made the big plays amid the Tom Brady-Drew Brees hype in New Orleans last January. The former LSU star may do that again in Week 4 this season at New England where Brady returning to face Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has been the rage.

This spring, White let everyone know his fatigue over the Brady-Belichick storyline before quickly deleting a tweet. The Spun caught the tweet before White deleted it.

“I wonder how many times Belichick is going to sack Tom Brady … tired of hearing about them two vs. one another,” White wrote.