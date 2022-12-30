Buccaneers Are ‘Potential’ Trade Destination for Disgruntled QB, Says GM

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be looking at their next franchise quarterback.

As written by Jason La Canfora of The Washington Post, the Buccaneers are a potential trade destination for Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. The veteran quarterback was recently benched for the remaining two games of the season by the Raiders, meaning an offseason trade is likely on the horizon.

While speaking to a general manager, La Canfora reports that he believes the Buccaneers are a “potential” destination for Carr, listing Tampa Bay, Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders as landing spots for the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback. Furthermore, he believes Carr would cost a second-round draft pick.

“What is Carr worth in a trade? Maybe a second-round pick, suggested one GM, pointing to the complicated Carson Wentz deal as a potential comp,” said La Canfora. ‘I think he’s better than Wentz,’ said the GM, who mentioned Carolina, Washington and Tampa Bay as potential destinations for Carr.”

Carr Struggling During 2022 Season

The 31-year-old Carr has been one of the better quarterbacks in the league since becoming the Raiders’ starting quarterback in 2014. However, he’s led Las Vegas to just two playoff appearances — none of them victories — and he’s experiencing a major decline this season. Carr has thrown 14 interceptions — which leads the NFL — and he ranks 25th of 33 qualified passers.

While the Raiders’ defense is certainly lacking — they rank 23rd in the league in points allowed — Carr has thrown away a few games with his interceptions. Las Vegas’ most recent loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers highlighted that troubling trend. Following the Steelers’ go-ahead touchdown with less than a minute remaining, Carr threw an interception on the following drive with the Raiders trailing by three points.

It was Las Vegas’ fifth loss this season when leading at halftime, a franchise record.

With that being said, he’s just a year removed from a playoff berth and his career averages would put many quarterbacks to shame, as Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd recently pointed out.

“Take out the Derek Carr rookie season (most QB’s overwhelmed & struggle) and his career averages — 25 TD 11 INT, 4,000 yards, 93.8 passer rating, 65 completion percentage,” said Cowherd. “Most years dealing w a coaching change or an impending coaching change. Yea, I think he would help the Jets.”

Bucs Could Make Move for Carr if Brady Walks

The Buccaneers face a potential need at quarterback heading into the offseason. 45-year-old Tom Brady could either retire or sign with another team. In that scenario, the contending Bucs are in desperate need of a star at the position, considering their current backups are Blaine Gabbert and Kyle Trask.

Tampa Bay possesses a playoff-ready roster even without Brady. The Buccaneers will have starters Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Leonard Fournette under contract for the 2023 season.

Cowherd states that if the Bucs acquire Carr, they’re a playoff team in the NFC South.

“Teams like the Jets, the Commanders and the Bucs – if Brady retires – just need a quarterback,” Cowherd said. “The Jets aren’t rebuilding, their roster is fine. They might make the playoffs with their quarterback situation now. The Commanders with that roster are a playoff team, easily, with Derek Carr. Tampa Bay in that division with Derek Carr is a playoff team.”

If Brady does walk from the Buccaneers, Carr may be the next man up in Tampa Bay.