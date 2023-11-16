Buccaneers RB Target Poached by Cardinals After Release: Report

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers attempted to claim a notable running back on waivers. However, the Arizona Cardinals beat them out due to waiver priority.

The Buccaneers put in a claim for former New York Jets running back Michael Carter shortly following his release from the team, according to Field Yates of ESPN. However, the Cardinals — who hold the NFL’s second-worst record at 2-8 in comparison to Tampa Bay’s 4-5 record — were awarded Carter due to having a worse record than the Buccaneers.

“In addition to the Cardinals, the Buccaneers and Commanders put a claim in on RB Michael Carter, per source,” wrote Yates on Wednesday, November 15.

Why the Buccaneers Put in a Claim for Michael Carter

The Buccaneers’ attempt to claim Carter isn’t surprising; Tampa Bay ranks last in yards per attempt, second-to-last in rushing yards and 29th in rushing touchdowns.

Starting running back Rachaad White is one of the least-efficient runners in the league, averaging just 3.3 yards per carry. Among starting running backs, only the Houston Texans‘ Dameon Pierce is averaging less yards per carry (3.0). Among all qualifying running backs, only three other running backs outside of Pierce are averaging less yards per carry.

The struggles date back to last season when White split time with former starting running back Leonard Fournette. White averaged just 3.7 yards per carry during his rookie season.

Some of that can be attributed to the lackluster play of the Buccaneers’ offensive line. According to Pro Football Focus, Tampa Bay has posted a 54.1 run-blocking grade, ranking 25th among all teams.

Michael Carter Had Prior Success as Jets’ Starting RB

Meanwhile, Carter had prior success as the Jets’ featured back, averaging 4.3 yards per carry during his rookie season in 2021.

The 24-year-old Carter had actually spent the prior two season as the Jets’ starting running back, starting 21 of his 30 appearances. However, young upstart Breece Hall and former Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook overtook Carter on the depth chart, making him expendable. After posting 1,041 rushing yards on 261 carries over the past two seasons, Carter had just eight carries for 38 yards in nine games. Despite appearing in all nine games this season, Carter had played just 25% of the offensive snaps after appearing in at least 48% of the offensive snaps in each of the past two seasons.

As ESPN’s Rich Cimini reports, the Jets waived Carter after a costly chop-block penalty in the midst of New York’s 16-12 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

“On Monday, coach Robert Saleh hinted that changes could be coming,” writes Cimini. “Carter, a 2021 fourth-round pick and the team’s leading rusher in 2021, was benched after committing a chop-block penalty early in the third quarter Sunday night. The Jets’ third-down back, Carter wound up playing only eight snaps on offense in the game.”

With the Buccaneers missing out on Carter, Ke’Shawn Vaughn and Sean Tucker will continue to serve as the primary backups to White. Both Vaughn and Tucker have combined for just 39 yards on 24 carries (1.6 yards per carry) with four receptions for just 11 receiving yards this season.