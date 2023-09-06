Ex-Buccaneers Receiver Dies at Age 36 After Construction Accident: Report

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Williams has died at age 36.

According to Jon Scott of Spectrum News in Buffalo, Williams passed away in a construction accident while working on site on Tuesday, September 5.

“Multiple sources have confirmed to me that former Syracuse and Bills WR Mike Williams has passed away following injuries suffered during an accident while working at a construction site,” wrote Scott on Tuesday. “The Buffalo native was 36 years old.”

Mike Williams Made Impact During Rookie Season With Buccaneers

The Buffalo native is best known for his tenure with the Buccaneers, spending four seasons with the franchise after he was selected in the fourth round of the 2010 NFL Draft. The Buffalo native immediately made an impact during his rookie season, catching 65 passes — one shy of the team lead — and posting 964 receiving yards along with a team-leading 11 touchdown catches. His 11 touchdown catches ranked fourth in the NFL that season and his performance led to him finishing as the Offensive Rookie of the Year runner-up to Sam Bradford.

His performance was so impressive during his rookie season that he was named as the 83rd-best player on the NFL’s Top 100 players list in 2011.

Following a 2012 performance that saw Williams post similar numbers compared to his rookie season — he posted 63 catches for 996 receiving yards and nine touchdowns during the 2012 season — he signed a six-year, $40.25 million contract extension with the Buccaneers.

However, Williams went through an injury-plagued 2013 campaign, as he was limited to just six games due to a hamstring injury. Shortly after the season, Tampa Bay traded Williams to his hometown team, the Buffalo Bills. However, Williams posted just eight receptions for 142 receiving yards and one touchdown in nine games as a reserve during the 2014 season.

Midway through the 2014 season, Williams requested a trade. However, he remained with the team until he was placed on the waived/injured list before the end of the regular season after going unclaimed on waivers.

Williams’ last stint in the NFL was as an offseason member of the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2016 season.

He also had a prolific career at Syracuse, as he was named a Second-Team All-Big East selection during the 2007 season after tying a single-season school record with 60 receptions for 837 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. Williams’ 20 career receiving touchdowns are also tied with Indianapolis Colts great Marvin Harrison for second on the all-time list.

The 6-foot-1 Williams ended his NFL career with 223 receptions for 3,089 receiving yards and 26 touchdowns in 63 games, including 215 receptions for 2,947 receiving yards and 25 touchdowns with the Buccaneers.