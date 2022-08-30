Buccaneers Release 2-Time Super Bowl Champion: Report

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are moving on from a two-time Super Bowl champion.

As reported by Greg Auman of The Athletic on Tuesday, August 30, the Buccaneers are releasing safety Logan Ryan. Ryan was signed during the offseason with the expectation that he’d compete for one of the starting safety spots. However, he’s played the role of backup to starting strong safety Antoine Winfield as Mike Edwards has emerged as the starting free safety.

“Bucs are releasing safety Logan Ryan, but he’s had consistent praise from coaches all camp,” says Auman. “He’s a vested veteran (doesn’t have to go through waivers) so a smart choice to bring back Wednesday after center Ryan Jensen goes on IR. That makes the most sense. pewterreport first.”

Why Ryan is a Candidate to Be Re-Signed

Upon his signing in March, the Buccaneers did not give Ryan any guaranteed money.

The 31-year-old Ryan could be brought back if he clears the waiver process once Ryan Jensen is placed on injured reserve. That would open up a roster spot for Ryan and allow Jensen to eventually return this season once he recovers from his knee injury.

Ryan is best known for his four-season tenure with the New England Patriots from 2013 until 2016, winning two Super Bowls in the process. The former third-round draft pick has also played for the Tennessee Titans and New York Giants, starting 115 of his 140 career appearances. Ryan began his career as a cornerback before shifting to safety during the 2020 season. He has served as a full-time starter since the 2015 season.

In very limited action during the preseason — 15 snaps — Ryan ranked as one of the worst safeties in the league. The veteran safety posted a 45.0 defensive grade, ranking as one of the nine worst safeties during preseason play, according to Pro Football Focus.

However, he did draw notable praise — along with Keanu Neal — from head coach Todd Bowles prior to the team’s first preseason game.

Via Luke Easterling of Bucs Wire:

“I think they’ve exceeded them,” Bowles said when asked about his expectations for Ryan and Neal. “Logan has been unbelievable from a workout standpoint, an intelligence standpoint and learning everything so quickly. I haven’t seen a guy learn our defense that fast, and not just the safety spot but the corner and the nickel spot. And not just learning it – that’s not taking away from his play, because he knows how to play as well. He brings a lot to the table there.”

According to Pro Football Focus, Ryan posted a respectable 60.4 defensive grade with the Giants last season. Considering his veteran pedigree, versatility and postseason experience, it wouldn’t surprise anyone if Tampa Bay were to re-sign him.

Buccaneers Make More Roster Cuts Including Veterans

The Buccaneers released several veterans outside of Ryan.

As reported by Auman, Tampa Bay parted ways with multiple players just prior to the 53-man roster cutdown deadline on Tuesday, including quarterback Ryan Griffin and outside linebacker Genard Avery. Avery had been signed last week following his release from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“Bunch of Bucs cuts to report: K Jose Borregales, OT Dylan Cook, S Nolan Turner, DLs Mike Greene, Benning Potoa’e and Will Previlon, OLBs Elijah Ponder and Jordan Young waived,” says Auman. “QB Ryan Griffin, DT Deadrin Senat, OLB Genard Avery released.”

As Auman notes, Griffin will likely be back on the practice squad. The 32-year-old quarterback has been a member of Tampa Bay since the 2014 season.

“Ryan Griffin will be in the same boat as last year — working as Bucs’ fourth QB on the practice squad,” says Auman. “Top three on 53 are set in Brady, Gabbert, Trask, but Griffin is part of that QB room and will continue for what is his eighth season with Tampa Bay, most ever for a QB here.”