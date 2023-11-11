Buccaneers Predicted to Add ‘Immense Arm Talent’ as Potential Starting QB

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could soon be on the search for a new quarterback.

As predicted by CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards in his 2024 NFL Mock Draft, he projects the Buccaneers to select University of Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy with the eighth overall pick. Edwards writes about how Baker Mayfield is not likely the future franchise quarterback for Tampa Bay. With that in mind, they end up selecting one of the top quarterbacks in next year’s draft class in McCarthy.

“Baker Mayfield is not likely the future of the Buccaneers so they make a move to take a player with a big month ahead,” writes Edwards. “Two of Michigan’s next three games are against No. 10 Penn State and No. 1 Ohio State.”

J.J. McCarthy Considered ‘Immense Arm Talent’

Based upon Edwards’ projections, McCarthy would be the third quarterback picked behind Caleb Williams at No. 1 and Drake Maye at No. 2.

As Crissy Froyd of The Sporting News writes, McCarthy is an “immense arm talent” who possesses proper mechanics and football IQ.

“He couples that immense arm talent with the velocity to give his receivers a chance when throwing the ball into tight windows, good timing on routes with his receivers, anticipation, soundness in mechanics and going through progressions, and football IQ to understand what’s happening while consistently making the right decisions,” writes Froyd.

McCarthy has completed 75.7% of his passes to go along with 18 touchdowns and just three interceptions this season while leading the Michigan Wolverines to a 9-0 record and a No. 2 ranking in the AP Polls. McCarthy’s completion percentage not only ranks first in the Big Ten but it ranks No. 3 in the country. Furthermore, he leads the Big Ten in passer efficiency rating (188.7) and yards per attempt (10.4).

McCarthy is such an accomplished quarterback to the point where Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh called him possibly the best quarterback in school history. The junior quarterback has lost just one game in his career.

“J.J. (McCarthy)… is a once-in-a-generation quarterback,” said Harbaugh back in October. “J.J. has shown to be on a path to be the best quarterback in Michigan history.”

Why the Buccaneers Will Likely Seek Franchise QB in Draft

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers are currently 3-5 and in the midst of a four-game losing streak. While the team is still obviously in the hunt for a playoff spot — they’re two games behind the New Orleans Saints for the lead in the NFC South — things could spiral quickly out of control as the season progresses.

The Buccaneers have the makings of a mediocre squad, ranking 22nd in points per game and 16th in points allowed per game. While Mayfield is coming off of his best game of the season — he posted a season-high 119.4 passer rating and 10.2 adjusted yards per attempt — Tampa Bay still lost to the Houston Texans, 39-37, in Week 9.

Mayfield has actually had a solid season, posting 12 touchdowns against four interceptions while posting a 92.7 passer rating. But it’s also clear that there’s a ceiling with Mayfield as a starting quarterback, where he’s probably more of a game manager than anything else.

The veteran quarterback doesn’t rank in the top 10 in any major passing category — touchdowns, yards, yards per attempt or completion percentage — and according to Pro Football Focus, Mayfield’s 74.2 offensive grade ranks 14th among all starting quarterbacks.

If the Buccaneers do indeed miss out on the playoffs, they’ll likely look towards the future and select Mayfield’s replacement in the 2024 NFL Draft. Whether or not that ends up being McCarthy remains to be seen.