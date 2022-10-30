Key Figure From Bucs’ 2021 Super Bowl Squad Could Be Traded: Report

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could move a key figure before the trade deadline.

With the trade deadline near the corner on Tuesday, Nov. 1, the Buccaneers could be sellers at the deadline. As noted by NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo, Tampa Bay could trade cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting at the trade deadline.

Key reasons attributed for moving Murphy-Bunting are his cheap contract — $1.41 million for the remainder of the 2022 season — and his experience (31 starts).

“A starter during his first three seasons, Murphy-Bunting has seen his role diminish in 2022 and has missed the past two games with a quad injury, though he’s believed to be close to healthy now. Murphy-Bunting’s talent, experience (31 NFL starts), age (25) and cheap rookie contract (due about $1.41 million for the rest of 2022) make him a logical target and Tampa Bay will have suitors if it’s willing to move him.”

Murphy-Bunting Had Served as Bucs Starter Since 2019

The 25-year-old was a key member of Tampa Bay’s Super Bowl squad during the 2020 season. The former second-round draft selection started 13 of his 16 appearances and racked up 70 tackles that season. Murphy-Bunting ranked fifth on the team and led all Bucs cornerbacks in tackles during that season.

According to Pro Football Focus, Murphy-Bunting posted a 55.9 defensive grade during that season. While the grade isn’t exactly impressive, the young cornerback did continue to enter the 2021 season as one of Tampa Bay’s starting corners.

However, Murphy-Bunting has clearly been phased out due to injuries and the play of Jamel Dean, who previously served as the team’s nickel corner. Dean has posted a ridiculously high 82.0 defensive grade, allowing just 17 receptions on 35 targets for 96 yards. He’s allowed a reception percentage of just 48.6 percent. According to PFF, Dean ranks fifth among all cornerbacks in defensive grade.

After appearing in 83 percent of the defensive snaps — in games that he appeared in — during the 2020 season and 74 percent of the snaps during the 2021 season, Murphy-Bunting has appeared in just five games while playing just 12 percent of the defensive snaps.

Buccaneers Have Little Use for Murphy-Bunting

Due to Dean’s emergence, it would make sense for the Buccaneers to move off of Murphy-Bunting, who will be a free agent after the conclusion of the 2022 season. Prior to being moved down the depth chart, Murphy-Bunting had served as a starter since the 2019 season, starting 31 of his 41 appearances.

His experience and his cheap contract would make him a hot commodity at the trade deadline. Tampa Bay could seek help along the offensive line or another playmaker at tight end in a potential one-on-one swap for Murphy-Bunting. Or the Bucs could simply add draft capital by trading an experienced and cheap corner that they now have little use for.

As mentioned by CBS Sports’ Joel Corry during his column on Wednesday, October 26, Tampa Bay could be seeking cheap interior linemen help at the deadline.

“The interior of the offensive line has been an issue, particularly 2022 second-round pick Luke Goedeke at left guard,” says Corry. “Graham Glasgow could take over at left guard if the Broncos dealt Dalton Risner ($1,494,444), who is in a contract year. Bengals 2021 second-round pick Jackson Carman ($554,797) has fallen out favor in Cincinnati. He has been a healthy scratch the past five games.”

Considering the Buccaneers’ 3-5 start to the season, moving Murphy-Bunting for help at the trade deadline is something to consider.