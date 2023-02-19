Buccaneers Signing NFC Rival’s QB ‘Makes Sense’: Analyst

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be looking at a veteran quarterback from a familiar territory.

As the Buccaneers enter the offseason seeking potential replacements for Tom Brady, one direction they may look towards is the Seattle Seahawks. Following the hiring of former Seahawks quarterbacks coach Dave Canales as offensive coordinator, Tampa Bay could look to sign Seahawks backup quarterback Drew Lock. Lock will be a free agent this offseason and signing him “makes sense,” according to Fox Sports’ Greg Auman.

“As Bucs eye veteran QBs to pair with Kyle Trask, one new (and inexpensive) option that makes sense with Dave Canales on board as OC is Seahawks backup Drew Lock, who is a free agent,” says Auman.

Drew Lock Previously Flamed out as Broncos’ Franchise QB

The 26-year-old Lock didn’t take a single snap for the Seahawks last season after losing out on the preseason quarterback competition with Geno Smith. However, he is familiar with Canales’ system, which would help young quarterback Kyle Trask — and any other quarterback the Bucs bring in — learn it quickly.

The veteran quarterback initially entered the NFL as a highly touted second-round draft pick of the Denver Broncos back in 2019. The University of Missouri product was expected to be the franchise quarterback in Denver, but failed to do so after leading the league in interceptions (15) during his last full season as a starter back in 2020. Lock also had an issue with fumbles, fumbling eight times and recovering five of them (leading the league) in 2020.

Lock eventually lost a quarterback competition with Teddy Bridgewater prior to the start of the 2021 season, which eventually spelled his end in Denver.

Why Buccaneers Signing Drew Lock ‘Makes Sense’

While he didn’t exactly impress as a starting quarterback, he does possess experience. During his three seasons with the Broncos, Lock started a total of 21 games. By comparison, Trask has thrown a total of nine pass attempts during his two seasons in the league. Meanwhile, Blaine Gabbert — who is also a free agent after serving as the Buccaneers’ backup in recent seasons — hasn’t started a game since the 2018 season.

Furthermore, signing Lock would be a bargain deal considering his value isn’t high after not playing last season. Tampa Bay is in a very bad salary cap situation, ranking last in available salary cap space (over $55 million).

If Buccaneers fans are hoping for Seattle’s other quarterback — Pro Bowler and Comeback Player of the Year Geno Smith — Auman all but ruled out that idea. Although Smith will be a free agent, he is expected to command over $30 million annually on the market, which all but rules out Smith as a possible option.

“Geno Smith is a free agent, but he’s made it clear he intends to return to the Seahawks and the Bucs hiring Canales isn’t going to change that,” says Auman. “Bucs really can’t afford a $30 million QB either way.”

With Tampa Bay likely seeking cheap options at quarterback due to their troubling salary cap situation, Lock could very well emerge as an option for the Buccaneers entering free agency.