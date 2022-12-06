Buccaneers Surprisingly Release Key Receiver After Saints Win

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are moving on from a key receiver shortly after their win over the New Orleans Saints.

Less than 24 hours after serving as the team’s primary punt and kick returner, Jaelon Darden has been released. The Buccaneers released the second-year receiver on Tuesday, December 6, as reported by Greg Auman of Fox Sports.

“Bucs will have a new punt returner on Sunday in San Francisco — Jaelon Darden, waived today, had handled all but one of the team’s punt returns,” says Auman. “He was ranking seventh in the NFL in punt return average but had barely played on offense, with two catches for 26 yards all season.”

Why the Buccaneers Are Releasing Darden

Darden had played the role of punt and kick returner for the Buccaneers since he was drafted in the fourth round last year. Rick Stroud of The Tampa Bay Times explains that the release of Darden may have to do with his limited development as a wide receiver. Darden had posted just two catches for 26 yards this season and six receptions for 43 yards last year.

“Darden is the Bucs primary punt returner and ranked seventh in the NFL in punt return average,” said Stroud. “A fourth round pick out of North Texas, Darden did not transition to WR. He has two catches for 26 yards this season. He ranked seventh in punt return average.”

Because Darden was waived, teams will have 24 hours to pick up the special teams ace. Auman notes that it’s likely the 23-year-old gets claimed off waivers after leading the league in punt returns and punt return yardage.

“There’s a good chance Jaelon Darden is claimed off waivers Wednesday — 2021 fourth-round pick from North Texas was leading the NFL in total punt returns and punt return yardage,” says Auman. “Limited impact on offense — in two years, just eight catches for 69 yards, two rushes for 23.”

With Darden now out of the mix, Tampa Bay could turn to Scotty Miller as the punt returner and Rachaad White as the kick returner. Miller is listed as the primary backup at punt returner on the depth chart while White served in the kickoff return role earlier in the season.

McAfee on Brady’s Future: ‘Dude’s Gonna Play Forever’

According to Pat McAfee, Tom Brady is going to play forever.

The former Indianapolis Colts punter and current host of the “Pat McAfee Show” says Brady still has a “couple” years left and that his body is not going to lead him into retirement — it’ll be his mind.

“Tom Brady is not gonna be able to retire, just like (Aaron Rodgers) is not gonna be able to retire” McAfee said Tuesday. “I forgot how choked up and how small (Peyton Manning) was when he retired from the Denver Broncos. All of their speeches when they retired were very — a lot of emotions, crying, the whole deal. They didn’t want to retire, none of them did. Their bodies basically told them they couldn’t do it anymore. … You think Tom Brady, who’s still overthrowing people at his age — I think he’s got a couple of years. This guy’s still throwing the ball. His body’s not going to be the one to tell him he can’t play anymore because of how well he’s taking care of it. It’s only going to be his mind and everything.”

McAfee continued to explain why Brady will play another several years.

“He’s still (expletive) people on the sideline when they’re not playing well,” said McAfee. “This dude’s gonna play forever. This dude’s playing until he’s 50.”

McAfee’s comments come shortly after Brady led an improbable come-from-behind victory with the Buccaneers trailing by 13 points against the Saints. According to Next Gen Stats, the Buccaneers had just a 0.7 percent chance of winning the game when the Saints owned a 13-point lead late in the fourth quarter.

We’ll see what Brady’s future holds after the 2022 season, but if he continues playing the way he did in the last five minutes of Tampa Bay’s win over New Orleans, the end may not be near after all.