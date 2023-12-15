Buccaneers Surprisingly Release Veteran Running Back Before Packers Game

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are making a surprise move just prior to their game against the Green Bay Packers.

The Buccaneers are releasing fourth-year running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn just two days before their game against the Packers, as noted by Greg Auman of Fox Sports.

“Bucs announce they’ve waived running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn,” wrote Auman on Friday, December 15. “Former draft pick had been a healthy scratch, inactive as fourth back for last two months.”

As Auman also notes, the release of Vaughn was not met with a direct corresponding move. However, it’s “probable” that they’ll sign defensive lineman Deadrin Senat to the active roster.

“Bucs didn’t announce a corresponding move in cutting Vaughn, but it’s probable they will sign DL Deadrin Senat to the active roster,” writes Auman.

Why the Buccaneers Are Releasing RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn

Vaughn was originally drafted in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Buccaneers and played in 43 games during his four seasons with Tampa Bay.

However, his playing time has seen a major dip over the past couple of seasons, with this season being a new low point. Vaughn appeared in 15 games last season, but he’s been a healthy scratch over the past couple of months, being listed as inactive as the fourth back over the last two months. He’s appeared in just six games this season.

Vaughn last appeared in a game during the Buccaneers’ Week 9 loss to the Houston Texans. He had posted just 24 carries for 42 rushing yards (1.8 yards per carry) with two receptions for two receiving yards. Vaughn’s lack of usage this season directly correlates with Chase Edmonds and rookie Sean Tucker being ahead of him on the depth chart.

Ke’Shawn Vaughn Played Vital Role on Special Teams During Bucs Tenure

The 26-year-old played a bit role during his rookie season, appearing in 15% of the offensive snaps while posting 26 carries for 109 rushing yards and five catches for 34 receiving yards and one touchdown.

His touches saw a slight increase during the 2021 season, although his offensive snaps (13%) remained about the same. Vaughn posted 36 carries for 180 yards and two touchdowns with four receptions for 26 receiving yards. He also appeared in 49% of the special teams snaps, a major increase from the 13% of special teams snaps he saw during his rookie season.

However, his 2022 season established a low for Vaughn when it comes to offensive usage. He only appeared in 37 offensive snaps all season long (3% of the snaps). He posted just 17 carries for 53 rushing yards while chipping in three receptions for 19 receiving yards.

With that being said, he remained a vital part of special teams, appearing in 46% of the team’s snaps.

The big difference this season is that Vaughn was taken out of the equation as a contributor on special teams, appearing in just 14% of the special teams snaps.

During his four seasons in Tampa Bay, Vaughn holds career totals of 103 carries for 384 rushing yards with two touchdowns and 14 receptions for 81 receiving yards with one receiving touchdown.