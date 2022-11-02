Buccaneers’ Tom Brady Expected to Be at Super Bowl LVII: Report

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is expected to be at Super Bowl LVII.

According to a report from Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, Fox expects the 45-year-old quarterback to be a part of Fox’s Super Bowl coverage if the Buccaneers don’t make it to the big game. Brady signed a 10-year, $375 million deal with Fox to serve as a television analyst once his playing career is over.

“If he’s not playing in the game, I would expect Brady to be part of Fox’s Super Bowl coverage,” said a source. “Definitely. I would be very surprised if he isn’t.”

Brady Could Serve on Broadcast Team or Analyst During Super Bowl

There are two scenarios for Brady to play a role in Fox’s Super Bowl coverage. He can either serve as the third man on a three-man broadcast group alongside future partner Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen, or serve as an analyst for the Super Bowl version of “Fox NFL Sunday.” That would see Brady participate along the likes of Terry Bradshaw, Michael Strahan, Howie Long, Jimmy Johnson, Curt Menefee and Jay Glazer.

As noted by McCarthy, the more likely scenario is the latter version.

“But it’s more likely Brady would serve as an analyst on the Big Game version of “Fox NFL Sunday,” along with Terry Bradshaw, Michael Strahan, Howie Long, Jimmy Johnson, Curt Menefee, and Jay Glazer,” said McCarthy.

Brady: ‘No Immediate Retirement’ in My Future

The seven-time Super Bowl champion continues to play well during his 23rd season, but the Buccaneers are struggling in his third season with the team. Tampa Bay is currently 3-5 and one game behind the Atlanta Falcons for the NFC South division lead.

While the Buccaneers have nine games to cure their woes, there is a big possibility Tampa Bay won’t advance to Super Bowl LVII.

Despite the Bucs’ struggles, Brady has given no indication that he plans on retiring.

“I said last week that there’s no immediate retirement in my future. There was a retirement in the past, but I moved on from that,” Brady said. “I made a commitment to this team, and I love this team, and I love this organization. I told them in March I was playing, and I’ve never quit on anything in my life.”

While Brady has not given any sign that he plans on retiring anytime soon, chief executive officer Lachlan Murdoch made it clear that it’s up to the veteran quarterback on when he wants to begin his broadcasting career.

“We are delighted that Tom has committed to joining the Fox team and wish him all the best during this upcoming season,” Murdoch tweeted.

Brady is expected to serve as Fox’s No. 1 game analyst alongside Burkhardt once he does retire.

“Over the course of this long-term agreement, Tom will not only call our biggest NFL games with Kevin Burkhardt, but will also serve as an ambassador for us, particularly with respect to client and promotional initiatives,” Fox tweeted in May.

Whether the Buccaneers advance to Super Bowl LVII or not, expect Brady to be there in some shape or form.