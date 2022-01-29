Tom Brady Sr. Refutes Retirement Report in Latest Twist

Contrary to previous reports, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady may not be retiring after all.

Shortly after ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington broke the news that Brady had made a decision to retire after 22 years in the NFL, multiple outlets reported that’s not actually the case.

Brady’s father, Tom Brady Sr., told Tampa-area station Kron 4 that his son is “not retiring,” via Kylen Mills of Kron 4.

“JUST IN: Tom Brady Sr. tells @kron4news that his son is not retiring. Brady Sr. says an online publication started circulating an unsubstantiated rumor. However a number of NFL insiders are now reporting it.”

Mike Giardi of The NFL Network further reports that Brady’s father is calling the story “total conjecture.”

“Checked in with Tom Brady Sr. who tells me, and I quote, ‘This story Mike is total conjecture. Tommy has not made a final decision one way or the other and anybody else that says that he has is absolutely wrong.””

Report: Brady Tells Bucs GM He Hasn’t Made Decision

According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, Brady has yet to make a decision on retirement — and isn’t even close to coming to a decision. As reported by Howe, Brady called Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht on Saturday, January 29 to dispute the reports that he’s come to a decision.

“Tom Brady called the Bucs late this afternoon to inform them he’s not even close to making a decision about retirement, according to a source.,” says Howe.

Furthering the reports of Brady not actually being retired just yet, ESPN’s Jenna Laine confirms the news is not official. In fact, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians says Brady has yet to make up his mind.

“Tom Brady hasn’t informed the Bucs that he’s retiring. Bruce Arians told me, ‘He hasn’t. Not even close to making up his mind yet. He told us,'” says Laine.

New England Patriots beat writer Tom E. Curran of NBC Sport Boston reports that Brady isn’t even in the United States and won’t be for another couple of weeks.

“At the moment, Tom Brady is out of the country and plans to be abroad next week as well,” says Curran. “While he may intend to retire, it seems like a final, final, FINAL decision hasn’t been rendered or articulated. So this isn’t exactly ‘at ease’ on the Brady front but ‘stand down for now.'”

Brady’s Agent Refutes Retirement Report

Brady’s agent Don Yee quickly shot down the report that his client was retiring, releasing a full statement on the matter shortly after the news broke.

Via Schefter:

“I understand the advance speculation about Tom’s future,” said Yee. “Without getting into the accuracy or inaccuracy of what’s being reported, Tom will be the only person to express his plans with complete accuracy. He knows the realities of the football business and planning calendar as well as anybody, so that should be soon.”

While this could very well just be Brady shooting down the reports so he himself can announce the decision when he’s ready, this could also mean another thing– that he actually hasn’t made a decision just yet.

One thing is for certain, we can pump the brakes on Brady retiring — for now.