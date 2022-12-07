Buccaneers Could ‘Flip’ Key Starter if Tom Brady Retires: Analyst

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could move a key starter if Tom Brady ends up retiring.

According to Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox, the Buccaneers could consider trading starting left tackle Donovan Smith if Brady chooses to retire or sign with another team. As Knox explains, the Buccaneers will face salary cap issues entering the 2023 offseason and shedding the veteran left tackle could save Tampa Bay $10 million in cap space.

In Knox’s proposal, Smith could net the Buccaneers a 2023 third-round draft pick.

“If Brady does move on, the Bucs could look to rebuild, and they could use cap space,” said Knox. “They’re projected to be $49.6 million over the cap in 2023. Smith, who will be a free agent in 2024, is set to carry a cap hit of $17.9 million with $8 million in dead money remaining. The Bucs could save nearly $10 million in cap space by parting with a tackle who hasn’t played particularly well this season. Smith has been responsible for seven penalties and six sacks allowed, according to Pro Football Focus.”

If Brady does retire or depart, the Buccaneers are looking at a potential rebuilding season. At the very least, Tampa Bay will have to reload, which means trading or cutting key players.

Jeff Howe of The Athletic recently mentioned several potential landing spots for Brady during the 2023 offseason. If the Buccaneers continue to struggle and finish the season short of their expectation to win a Super Bowl, Brady could bolt for a better team.

“Brady could finally retire, or he could look to land with a team more ready to chase a title,” said Knox. “Jeff Howe of The Athletic recently ran down a list of potential landing spots that includes the Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders and, yes, the New England Patriots.”

Smith’s Future Hinges on Brady’s Offseason Decision

Smith has missed just six career games since he was selected in the second round of the 2015 NFL draft by the Buccaneers. The durable left tackle is the longest-tenured member of Tampa Bay’s offensive line.

However, his cap hit for the 2023 season is nearly $18 million. Outside of Brady, Smith’s cap hit for the 2023 season ranks among the top five among all Buccaneers.

As Knox mentions, Smith isn’t exactly an elite tackle to warrant that type of cap hit for a potentially rebuilding Bucs squad.

“With Smith set to turn 30 next offseason, Tampa could look to flip him and target a younger, cheaper tackle in the draft,” says Knox. “While Smith isn’t an elite left tackle, he’s a starting-caliber one who could be coveted by teams severely lacking at the position.”

Smith Ranks as One of NFL’s Worst-Rated Tackles

According to Pro Football Focus, Smith’s 53.8 offensive grade is one of the worst among tackles. Among tackles with at least 400 snaps, Smith ranks in the bottom six. Making matters even worse is that Smith is one of the biggest culprits for why Tampa Bay has struggled in the run game this season. His 38.1 run blocking grade is the worst among all tackles in the league.

If Brady returns to Tampa Bay, Smith will be back considering he’s one of the few constants remaining on the offensive line. However, if Brady departs, Smith is likely looking at his last days as a member of the Buccaneers.