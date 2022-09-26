Buccaneers Urged to Sign Former $90 Million WR in Free Agency

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be looking at a possible solution to their wide receiver issues.

The Buccaneers’ offense struggled once again during their 14-12 loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 3. Through the first three games of the season, Tampa Bay is averaging just 17.0 points per game, ranking 22nd in the league. That’s a far cry from the 2021 offensive unit that averaged 30.1 points per game, ranking second in the league.

While a major reason for Tampa Bay’s lack of firepower is due to injuries and absences of key receivers such as Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Julio Jones, the Buccaneers might need even more insurance at the position. According to Bleacher Report’s David Kenyon, three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is a possible solution to Tampa Bay’s offensive issues.

“Any number of NFL offenses could use an upgrade at receiver,” says Kenyon. “For example, the Indianapolis Colts desperately need more options alongside Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce. Beckham could also consider a return to the Rams or bolster depth in the injury-weakened Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ corps.”

Buccaneers’ Offense Struggling Early in 2022 Season

The Buccaneers signed veteran slot receiver Cole Beasley to offset the absence of three of their top receivers prior to their Week 3 game versus the Green Bay Packers. The 33-year-old receiver made his debut in Sunday’s game just days after his signing, catching three of his four targets for just 12 yards. Tampa Bay also used two-time Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Rudolph for the first time this season. However, he failed to make an impact, catching just one pass for 12 yards.

The Buccaneers averaged just 4.8 yards per play versus the Packers.

Whether it’s a lack of chemistry due to injuries or shoddy offensive line play — the Bucs are replacing three starters from last season and were missing left tackle Donovan Smith versus the Packers — the Buccaneers are clearly struggling on offense.

Beckham Due to Return Around Thanksgiving

Beckham is currently rehabbing a torn ACL suffered during the Super Bowl. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the 29-year-old receiver isn’t expected back until Thanksgiving.

Via Bleacher Report’s Adam Wells:

“Appearing on ESPN Radio’s Keyshawn, JWill and Max, Adam Schefter said he doesn’t think Beckham will be back on the field until Thanksgiving.”

Prior to his injury, Beckham had a major impact during the Los Angeles Rams’ run to the Super Bowl, catching a 17-yard touchdown pass during the big game.

“As soon as he’s medically cleared to play, Odell Beckham Jr. will immediately be a man in high demand,” says Kenyon. “Last year, OBJ caught 27 passes for 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight regular-season games with the Los Angeles Rams. During the playoffs—prior to his Super Bowl-ending knee injury—he added 21 receptions for 288 yards and two scores.”

There’s little doubt that Beckham could be the missing piece that lifts the Buccaneers to the next level. However, Tampa Bay is already loaded with depth at receiver — Russell Gage, Scotty Miller, Breshad Perriman and Jaelon Darden are the other receivers on the roster.

Tom Brady echoed the offensive unit’s lack of ability to execute following the loss to the Packers.

“Our job is to go out there and score points. We’re just not doing it. You’re not gonna score many points if you don’t execute,” said Brady.

The Bucs could make a move or two later on in the season in order to make room for Beckham. If Tampa Bay continues to struggle on the offensive end, the Buccaneers could very well sign Beckham for their playoff run.