Buccaneers Urged to Unload Playoff Hero at Trade Deadline

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may make a move at the trade deadline.

As noted by Luke Easterling of Bucs Wire, one player the Buccaneers could look to trade before the deadline on Nov. 1 is wide receiver Scotty Miller. The little-used receiver broke onto the scene as a key member of the 2020 Buccaneers squad that eventually won the Super Bowl. However, the 25-year-old receiver is buried on the team’s stacked depth chart at receiver, catching just 10 passes for 79 yards while appearing in just 36 percent of the offensive snaps this season.

“Miller’s epic touchdown catch just before halftime in the 2020 NFC title game will live on in Bucs history forever, but that feels like an eternity ago,” says Easterling. “In the present, Miller has struggled to make any kind of impact, despite his elite deep speed. Even when injuries piled up at wide receiver early in the season, Miller failed to make the most of his opportunities. It’s possible a change of scenery could help, and his big-play potential could entice another team to take a chance on the 25-year-old, and it probably wouldn’t cost much to get Tampa Bay to part with him.”

Miller Hasn’t Contributed to Bucs Offense Since 2020

Miller’s rough patch extends back to last season when he was sidelined for much of the year due to a turf toe injury. In fact, Miller was limited to just nine games and caught just five balls for 38 yards while appearing in 22 percent of the offensive snaps last season.

Prior to suffering his turf toe injury, Miller emerged as one of Tom Brady’s favorite targets during the 2020 season, catching 33 passes for 501 yards (15.2 yards per reception) and three touchdowns. In fact, Miller ranked third among all receivers in receiving yards and led all Bucs players in yards per reception.

What Could Bucs Recoup in Possible Trade for Miller?

While it’s clear Miller hasn’t made an impact in a long time — two years ago at this point — the question is, what could the Buccaneers recoup in a possible trade for a 5-foot-9, 174-pound receiver who isn’t producing when he’s on the field? Is it even worth trading Miller, considering it’s unlikely they fetch more than a sixth or seventh-round draft selection for the former playoff hero?

Considering the Buccaneers are dealing with a nagging knee injury to Julio Jones — he hasn’t appeared in a game since the Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs — Miller holds value to Tampa Bay as a receiver who can step in. The problem is, he’s simply not producing when he’s on the field.

According to Pro Football Focus, Miller has produced 0.81 yards per route run this season. By comparison, he produced 1.62 yards per route run during his breakout 2020 campaign. Every other Bucs receiver — with the exception of Jaelon Darden, who mainly specializes in a special teams role — has produced more yards per route run than Miller.

There is a demand for viable receivers on the trade market, which could provide incentive for a receiver-needy team to take a chance on Miller. However, the Bucs shouldn’t expect more than a late-round draft pick in exchange for Miller.