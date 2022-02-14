Buccaneers Urged to ‘Walk Away’ From 5-Time Pro Bowler

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have to make some major roster decisions this offseason.

As the Buccaneers enter the 2022 offseason, their roster for next season may look vastly different from the one you’ve seen over the past two seasons. Other than Tom Brady’s sudden retirement, the Buccaneers face a number notable free agents, including the likes of Chris Godwin, Leonard Fournette, Ryan Jensen and Rob Gronkowski.

The Buccaneers will enter the offseason with a little less than $7 million in cap space. That’s not a good figure at all. When one factors in that Tampa Bay has to sign draft picks along with their key young free agents, that’s just not a lot of money at all.

In order to preserve a playoff-caliber roster for next season, the Buccaneers will have to make tough decisions. Those tough decisions includes allowing prominent and established veteran players to walk. According to Bleacher Report’s Michelle Bruton, the Buccaneers should allow five-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh to walk as a free agent.

“…The Buccaneers aren’t likely to prioritize re-signing Suh again,” says Bruton. “The 35-year-old should focus on getting the highest-paying deal he can to maximize the rest of his NFL career.”

Bruton goes on to explain that lower-tier teams that struggle in the pass rush department — such as the Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars — should make a run at the former Defensive Player of the Year.

“A handful of teams with money to burn could use a player like Suh, a durable and productive pass-rusher who has totaled six sacks and double-digit quarterback hits in each of his last two seasons,” says Bruton. “The Jacksonville Jaguars had only 32 sacks in 2021 and are projected to have the third-most cap space. The Detroit Lions could also pursue a reunion with Suh, as they’re projected to have $24 million in cap space and could take advantage of a changing of the guard in the NFC North if Aaron Rodgers leaves the Green Bay Packers. The league still has a place for Suh in 2022. But Tampa Bay doesn’t.”

Suh’s Play Has Been on a Steep Decline

At 35 years of age, Suh is on the decline. However, he still remains a durable nose tackle, having started and appeared in all 17 games during the 2021 season. In fact, Suh is about as durable as they can get, having not missed a game since the 2011 season.

The advanced analytics paint an even deeper picture. According to Pro Football Focus, Suh’s 52.4 defensive grade ranked 80th among 119 defensive tackles. In fact, Suh’s defensive grade has been on a decline for four consecutive seasons.

After signing fellow defensive tackle Vita Vea to a massive contract extension, Tampa Bay would be wise to simply move on from Suh.

Report: Bucs Leaving Door Open for Brady Return

The Buccaneers won’t accept that Brady is retired just yet.

According to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the Buccaneers will do “whatever is necessary” to lure the 44-year-old quarterback out of retirement.

Rapoport and Pelissero also note that Tampa Bay has done “extensive homework” on the Houston Texans’ Deshaun Watson. Furthermore, they’re also open to the idea of exploring a potential trade for the Seattle Seahawks‘ Russell Wilson.

Tampa Bay is in a difficult situation at quarterback following Brady’s departure. The only quarterback currently under contract is rookie Kyle Trask. Veteran journeyman Blaine Gabbert served as the backup quarterback over the past two seasons, but he hasn’t started a game since the 2018 season.

Brady is coming off arguably the best season of his career outside of his record-setting 2007 campaign when he threw 50 touchdown passes. The oldest player in the league led the NFL across the board in touchdowns, completions and passing yards.

The Buccaneers’ biggest priority in the offseason will be finding Brady’s replacement. But considering that will be a difficult task to accomplish, Tampa Bay will still hold out hope that their former quarterback will make a return this season.