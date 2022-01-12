Buccaneers Warned to Avoid Signing Pro Bowl RB by Analyst

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers should avoid signing this recent Pro Bowl selection at running back, says one Bleacher Report analyst.

According to Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay, the Buccaneers will need to address their running back position in the offseason. Three of their top running backs — Leonard Fournette, Ronald Jones and Giovani Bernard — will all enter free agency. While the Bucs may considering signing a big name at running back, they should avoid James Conner, say Kay.

The Arizona Cardinals running back ranked third in touchdowns (18) and was named to his second Pro Bowl in 2021.

“Considering that cap space will be at a premium, the Bucs will not want to waste any of their precious dollars overpaying for a back on the open market,” says Kay. “They would likely need to do exactly that to entice James Conner to Florida after the veteran back piled up 18 total touchdowns in 2021. The Cardinals made the most of Connor’s budget one-year deal, but the 26-year-old will likely try to cash in following his scoring frenzy.

While he’s one of the NFL’s best short-yardage and goal-line backs—plus has chops as a pass-catcher—Conner would be an unnecessary luxury in Tampa while Tom Brady remains under center. The Bucs would be better served seeing what they have in Vaughn after he averaged an impressive 5.0 yards per carry in 2021. If they aren’t comfortable with the second-year back taking on a large role just yet, a cheaper veteran such as Sony Michel could do the trick in Tampa following a solid stint with the Rams this season.”

Why Bucs Should Avoid Conner

At just 26 years of age, Conner will likely command a high salary as a result of his surprising production with the Cardinals this season. The former Pittsburgh Steelers back has excelled in a complementary role to starter Chase Edmonds. However, Conner’s specialty is really as just a short-yardage/goal-line back.

The veteran running back has run for just 3.7 yards per carry this season. By comparison, Edmonds has run for 5.1 yards per carry this season.

The Bucs are better off re-signing Fournette and retaining Bernard as a potential third-down back.

Ke’Shawn Vaughn will be the only returning running back under contract for the Bucs next season. Vaughn has seen increased playing time over the last few weeks of the regular season as a result of Fournette’s and Bernard’s injuries. In fact, the 24-year-old led the Bucs in rushing during their 32-6 win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 16 with seven carries for 70 yards and a touchdown.

Vaughn also represents a possible third-down option heading into next season.

Eagles DC on Tom Brady: ‘He’s a Trained Killer’

The Buccaneers are heading into their wild card playoff matchup versus the Philadelphia Eagles as heavy favorites.

According to Caesars Sportsbook (via CBS Sports), the Bucs are nine-point favorites in their home playoff game versus Philadelphia. The Buccaneers previously defeated the Eagles 28-22 during their Week 6 matchup back in October. However, the game was a lot closer than it appeared, as Tampa Bay led 28-7 at one point.

As the Eagles attempt to pull off the playoff upset of the weekend, Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon will be tasked with slowing down “trained killer” Tom Brady.

“This guy, he’s a trained killer, and he knows how to play good offense and what he needs to do to keep his offense on track, so it’s going to be a big-time challenge,” Gannon said of Brady, via the Associated Press.

During the regular season matchup, Brady completed 34-of-42 passes (80.9%) for 297 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

If the Eagles want to pull off the major upset, they’ll have to find some way to slow down the potential 2021 MVP.