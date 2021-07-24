Bucs Announce Key Roster Moves Ahead of Training Camp: Report

Tampa Bay returns all 22 starters from its Super Bowl-winning team, but one of those key Buccaneers will have to wait to take the field.

The Bucs moved safety Jordan Whitehead to the COVID-19 reserve list on Friday amid several more roster moves announced on Saturday before training camp, which begins on Sunday. Greg Auman of The Athletic reported the news about Whitehead on Friday as the safety notably didn’t go to the White House celebration on Tuesday and the Bucs Super Bowl ring ceremony on Thursday.

Bucs have placed safety Jordan Whitehead on the COVID-19 reserve list. He did not attend the White House ceremony on Tuesday and wasn’t at the ring event last night. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) July 23, 2021

The Bucs also placed tight end Cameron Brate and wide receiver Justin Watson on the active/physically unable to perform list, or PUP list, on Saturday according to Auman. Tampa also signed tight end De’Quan Hampton, who played college football at USC, Auman added.

Bucs announce three more moves — TE Cam Brate and WR Justin Watson go on the active/physically unable to perform list, and they signed TE De’Quan Hampton (USC). — Greg Auman (@gregauman) July 24, 2021

The latest Bucs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bucs newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bucs!

Depth a Concern With Tight Ends, Secondary

Auman noted that the PUP list moves may just be a precaution as the Bucs “don’t have a ton of tight end depth.” Brate and Rob Gronkowski played most of the snaps at tight end last season after O.J. Howard went down with a season-ending injury.

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said Howard is “really close” to returning when asked by the media in May.

Tampa also has Jerell Adams, Tanner Hudson, and Codey McElroy on the training camp roster. Gronkowski led Bucs tight ends with 45 receptions, 623 yards, and seven touchdowns last season. Brate had 28 catches, 282 yards, and two touchdowns. Hudson posted three catches for 41 yards in 2020.

Depth is also an issue in the Bucs secondary, which had its share of injuries in 2020.

Whitehead suffered a shoulder injury last season, which he had surgery for in the offseason. He had a solid 2020 season with 74 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

Other Bucs defensive backs sustaining injuries in 2020 included Antoine Winfield Jr., Carlton Davis III, and Jamel Dean. The Bucs added several defensive backs during the offseason to compete for spots at training camp. Additions notably included former Navy star Cameron Kinley.

Tampa has Ross Cockrell, Nate Brooks, Dee Delaney, Antonio Hamilton, Herb Miller, and Sean Murphy-Bunting at corner back. Safeties included Augustus Contressa, Mike Edwards, Raven Green, Javon Hagan, and Lawrence White IV.

Edwards, Murphy-Bunting, and Miller saw significant snaps last season.

What Are COVID-19/Reserve and PUP Lists?

Though Whitehead landed on the COVID-19/Reserve list, it doesn’t necessarily mean he tested positive. The NFL started the reserve list for the 2020 season amid the reported surge of COVID-19 cases worldwide, and the list includes players who tested positive and players who had close contact with someone who tested positive according to Sporting News’ Tadd Haislop.

Players can return to the team within 8-10 days depending on further COVID-19 test results per Haislop.

Brate and Watson landing on the PUP list means they won’t practice until medical personnel clear them but can be in team meetings according to Sports Illustrated’s Charlotte Carroll. The players “do not count against the 53-man roster, but do count against the 90-man roster limit” per Carroll.