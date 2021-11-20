Buccaneers Send Message Amid Antonio Brown Rumors

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are backing Antonio Brown after the Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud reported that the wideout’s former live-in chef claims the star obtained a fake COVID-19 vaccination card. Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians emphasized that the team did their “due diligence” on Brown’s card and have no reason to think the receiver is not vaccinated. Arians only offered a one sentence response when asked about Brown’s vaccination card.

“None whatsoever [an indication Brown used a fake vaccination card], we did our due diligence, the league will do theirs, and has nothing to do with the Giants game,” Arians explained during a November 19 press conference.

ALL the latest Bucs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bucs newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bucs!

Ruiz Claims That A.B. Showed Him a Fake Vaccine Card

According to The Tampa Bay Times, Brown’s former chef Steven Ruiz claims Brown’s girlfriend Cydney Moreau requested that he find fake cards for the receiver and was willing to pay $500. Ruiz added that Brown was concerned about the potential impact the vaccine could have on his body.

“Bucs receiver Antonio Brown obtained a fake COVID-19 vaccination card so he could avoid NFL protocols, according to his former live-in chef,” Stroud detailed. “Brown’s girlfriend, model Cydney Moreau, told Los Angeles chef Steven Ruiz in a text message July 2 that Brown was willing to pay $500 if he could get a Johnson & Johnson vaccination card.

“’Can you get the COVID cards?’ Moreau texted Ruiz on July 2, according to a screen grab he provided to the Tampa Bay Times.”

Ruiz noted that he was unsuccessful in finding the counterfeit cards but saw Brown later obtained one on his own. The chef detailed that trainer Alex Guerrero took a photo of the fake card.

“Ruiz said he was unable back in July to find a fake vaccination card for Brown, who had told those around him that he was worried about the vaccine’s potential negative effects on his body,” Stroud added. “A few weeks later, however, Ruiz said Brown showed him fake vaccination cards, which the wide receiver told Ruiz he had purchased for himself and Moreau. They were sitting on Brown’s dining room table, Ruiz said. It was just days before the start of Bucs training camp.

“Alex Guerrero, a personal trainer and co-founder of TB12 with Tom Brady, arrived at Brown’s house the same night to help the 33-year-old Pro Bowler recover from knee surgery. According to Ruiz, Guerrero took a photograph of Brown’s vaccination card while he was there.”

Brown’s Former Chef Claims That the WR Owes Him $10,000

Stroud revealed that Ruiz and Brown had a falling out over what the chef claims is a $10,000 unpaid bill. Ruiz’s talks with Brown’s lawyers over the debt “went nowhere.”

“The wide receiver and his personal chef fell out over an uncollected debt,” Stroud explained. “Ruiz, who owns Taste ThatLA, says he is owed $10,000. He spoke publicly for the first time about Brown after trying unsuccessfully to extract a settlement from the Super Bowl champion Bucs and after talks with Brown’s lawyer went nowhere.”

Through Brown’s agent Sean Burstyn, the star receiver has denied the accusations and emphasized that he is indeed vaccinated.

“Antonio Brown appreciates the severity of the pandemic, which is why he got the vaccine and supports everyone for whom it is advisable to get the vaccine,” Burstyn told the Tampa Bay Times. “Coronavirus has hit close to home as it took him out of a game. He is healthy, vaccinated, and ready to win another Super Bowl.

“One of the worst parts of the pandemic has been a movement to cast doubt on our country’s vaccination programs with baseless, vindictive tabloid gossip.”