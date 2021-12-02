Bucs’ Antonio Brown, 2 Others Disciplined for Violating NFL Rules

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown and safety Mike Edwards have been suspended.

The NFL announced on Thursday, December 2, that both Brown and Edwards have been suspended for three games each for violating COVID-19 protocols.

“The National Football League announced today discipline of three players for violating jointly developed and administered NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 protocols. Tampa Bay’s Antonio Brown and Mike Edwards have each been suspended without pay for the next three games. Free agent John Franklin III, if signed by a club, is also ineligible to play in the next three games. All three players have accepted the discipline and waived their right of appeal. The suspensions are effective immediately. The NFLPA represented the three players during a joint NFL-NFLPA review into the recent allegations that players misrepresented their vaccination status under the NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 Protocols. That review supported those allegations and found that the three players violated the protocols.”

Brown Misrepresented Vaccination Status

As the press release notes, Brown is being suspended for misrepresenting his vaccination status.

Brown’s former chef, Steven Ruiz, made claims in November that the veteran wide receiver had reached out to acquire a fake vaccination card for himself. After Ruiz was unable to acquire a fake vaccine card for Brown, the 33-year-old receiver showed him ones he had obtained for himself and his girlfriend through purchase.

Brown’s attorney, Sean Burstyn, released a statement saying that his client is vaccinated.

“The NFL made its determination and, instead of going through the drawn out and distracting process of challenging the outcome, Mr. Brown wrapped this up promptly and he will make this most of this time by treating his ankle injury,” Burstyn said. “Mr. Brown will be motivated, well rested, and in the best shape of his life when he returns in week 16.”

The Bucs released a statement of their own in response to Brown and Edwards’ suspensions for violating COVID-19 protocols.

“We appreciate the League’s timely handling of this matter and recognize the importance of the health and safety protocols that have been established. We will continue to implement all league COVID-19 protocols,” the statement said.

Brown Was Expected to Be Sidelined Due to Injury

Brown had been dealing with nagging foot and heel injuries as of late. In fact, the Bucs receiver hasn’t played since Week 6 versus the Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 14. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Brown was expected to miss at least the next two games due to his injuries.

“Buccaneers’ WR Antonio Brown is expected to miss at least the next two weeks at Atlanta and against Buffalo with the sprained ankle he suffered in Week 6 at Philadelphia, per source,” says Schefter.

Prior to his injury, Brown had been one of Tom Brady’s favorite targets over the first several games of the season. The 12-year veteran caught 29 passes for 418 yards and four touchdowns in five appearances.

In the case of Edwards, the 25-year-old refused to answer questions about his vaccination status when asked about it in July.

Via Greg Auman of The Athletic.

“I don’t really want to talk about vaccinations, really. It is what it is,” said Edwards.

When asked if he might change is mind about getting vaccinated, Edwards refused to commit.

“I don’t know. We’ll see,” Edwards said.