Ex-Bucs WR Comes out of Retirement, Signs With Super Bowl Contender

A former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver is out of retirement.

As reported by Mike Garafolo of NFL Network on Tuesday, December 13, ex-Buccaneers receiver Cole Beasley is returning to the Buffalo Bills. The 33-year-old is signing with the team’s practice squad as the Bills brace for a run at the Super Bowl.

“A reunion in Buffalo: WR Cole Beasley is coming out of retirement and expected to sign with the #Bills’ practice squad, sources say,” says Garafolo. “After a brief stint with the #Buccaneers earlier this season, Beasley returns to Orchard Park to provide Josh Allen with another trusted target.”

Beasley Retired After Just Two Games With Buccaneers

Beasley retired in October after a brief stint with Tampa Bay. The veteran receiver latched on with the Buccaneers in September, appearing in two games, before abruptly announcing his retirement. Beasley had initially cited wanting to spending more time with his family as the reason for his retirement.

“He is ready to be with his family after playing in 11 seasons and it’s time to be a full-time dad and husband,” Beasley’s agent, Justin Turner, told Garafolo and Tom Pelissero.

However, shortly after his retirement, Beasley tweeted that his reason for retiring was the Buccaneers not using him due to having too many weapons.

“They weren’t going to use me,” said Beasley on Nov. 6. “They have too many guys getting paid big money for them not to be on the field.”

In two games with the Buccaneers, Beasley posted just four receptions for 17 yards. During the prior three years with the Bills, the diminutive slot receiver averaged 77 receptions and 813 receiving yards per season. His 82-reception, 967-yard output during the 2020 season led to Beasley garnering a Second Team All-Pro selection.

Beasley had initially requested a trade from Buffalo during the offseason. However, after no trade partner was found, the Bills released the veteran receiver.

Another interesting note is that two of the teams that Odell Beckham Jr. has visited with — the Bills and the Dallas Cowboys — have since signed veteran receivers out of free agency. Dallas signed T.Y. Hilton on Monday, December 12.

In 11 NFL seasons, Beasley has career totals of 554 receptions for 5,726 yards and 34 touchdowns.

Report: ‘All Options’ on Table for Tom Brady Entering 2023

“All options” are on the table for Tom Brady as he ponders his NFL future.

As NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported just prior to Tampa Bay’s game versus the San Francisco 49ers in Week 14, the 45-year-old could either stay in Tampa Bay, leave the Buccaneers or retire entering the 2023 season.

“Multiple sources close to the legendary quarterback say all options are on the table for Brady, who at age 45 feels good enough to keep playing and once again has the Buccaneers in playoff position entering today’s game against the 49ers,” said Rapoport and Pelissero.

The 23-year veteran remains efficient, throwing just five interceptions and ranking second in the league (0.9%) in interception percentage. His 381 completions lead the league and his 3,585 yards ranks fourth in the NFL.

However, it’s also clear that Brady needs more of a supporting cast. His yards per attempt (6.2) ranks 31st in the league and his passer rating (88.9) ranks 20th.

We’ll see what Brady ultimately decides to do, but if the Buccaneers fall drastically short of winning a Super Bowl, he could very well leave for another team in free agency.