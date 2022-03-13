Buccaneers Are Expected to Meet With Star Quarterback: Report

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers continue to be linked to a blockbuster trade for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson reported that the Buccaneers are among the teams that are expected to meet with Watson in the coming days.

“Sources: Texans expected to give permission for Deshaun Watson to talk to teams with somewhat collaborative approach expected Panthers, Saints, Buccaneers, others stepping up @PFN365,” Wilson detailed on Twitter on March 13, 2022.

During the NFL Combine, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians admitted the decision to explore a Watson trade would have to be cleared by the team’s ownership. A grand jury revealed that Watson will not face criminal charges amid allegations of sexual misconduct, but the quarterback is still facing 22 civil suits, NFL.com reported on March 11.

“It would strictly be organizational signoff,” Arians explained to ESPN’s Jenna Laine on March 1. “I’ve known the kid for a long time. I’m shocked that he’s in this situation. But that would be a strict organizational signoff.”

Bucs Are Expected to be ‘Major Threat’ to Land Watson, Says NFL Exec

From Free Agency Frenzy: The #Saints and #Panthers have offers out on Deshaun Watson, who wants to meet with any serious suitors. pic.twitter.com/mn5y5ezIUo — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2022

There is a growing buzz around the NFL that the Buccaneers could get aggressive in their pursuit of Watson. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler cited one NFL executive referring to Tampa Bay as a “major threat” to acquire Watson.

“One NFC exec said, ‘I think Tampa is a major threat,'” Fowler explained on March 13. “The Buccaneers have been on Watson’s radar as he looks for the best chance to win, along with young dynamic players and a head coach who gels with him.”

The Falcons Are the Lone NFC South Team That Hasn’t Been Linked to Watson

The latest on Deshaun Watson from the 6pm SportsCenter: pic.twitter.com/verP62dM2C — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2022

Watson has a no-trade clause making his opinion on potential suitors very important. The Buccaneers will have competition within their own division as the Panthers are also making a strong push for Watson. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport added that the Saints are also in the mix.

“The Panthers have been in on Deshaun Watson from the start—going back to before the lawsuits, when the Texans planned to keep him,” Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer tweeted. “And the Saints? They’ve had their eye on him since last year, too. Both teams have turned over a lot of rocks.”

Watson Has a Four-Year, $156 Million Contract

The replay angle of this Deshaun Watson touchdown is unreal 😱 (via @thecheckdown) pic.twitter.com/mHbsObcF0O — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 27, 2019

Watson sat out the 2021 season as he pushed for a trade out of Houston. The quarterback’s ongoing legal issues made the Texans finding a trade partner particularly challenging.

Watson posted career highs in nearly every major statistical category in 2021 throwing for 4,823 yards, 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing more than 70% of his passes. The quarterback also added 444 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground. Watson is set to begin his four-year, $156 million contract in 2022 with a $35 million salary, per Spotrac.

The Texans have not officially granted Watson permission to speak with interested teams such as the Bucs, but this is expected to happen in the coming days. Time will tell how the eventual Watson deal will compare to what the Seahawks were able to land for Russell Wilson.

“Deshaun Watson is expected to have the opportunity and permission soon to talk with interested NFL teams about his fit and their vision for him as their potential franchise quarterback in a trade, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly,” Wilson wrote on March 13.

“The Houston Texans’ three-time Pro Bowl quarterback hasn’t been granted permission yet, but that is expected to happen soon as the AFC South franchise and Watson work together.

“Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans expected to work together to make a trade happen. Because of Watson’s no-trade clause in his $156 million contract, a collaborative approach with the Texans on finding the right trading partner, fit is expected, per league sources. That way time isn’t wasted, and the Texans and Watson both get a good outcome in a trade.”